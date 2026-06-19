'This is the greatest country in the world': Vietnam vet's powerful remarks will leave you speechless

Marine Corps. veteran Major James Capers Jr. recently received the Medal of Honor, leaving audiences in awe of his story of perseverance and tragedy.

Capers accepted the award from President Donald Trump on Thursday, but it was his powerful pro-America message on Friday that garnered a thunderous reaction.

'Lost a lot of good men in battlefields. I fought two wars and suffered 19 bullet holes.'

'I've said enough'

Capers is a combat veteran who participated in 64 long-range reconnaissance patrols and five major campaigns in Vietnam, according to his biography. Missions included POW rescue missions ordered by the president and the recovery of a B-57 that allegedly had a nuclear bomb.

On Friday, Capers was inducted into the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Upon taking the podium, Capers kept his remarks short but powerful.

"I have no words," the 89-year-old began. "But your applause reminds me of some dark days, of some brave men who are not here today. So I'll speak for them."

"This is the greatest country in the world," Capers declared. "I fought for that flag; I believed in it."

"I've said enough," Capers said after just under a minute in front of the room.

RELATED: JD Vance shuts down the ladies of ‘The View’ with simple facts

'Lost a lot of good men'

Capers and President Trump shared some proud moments together at the White House on Thursday, with Trump linking arms with the veteran to help him stand during the ceremony. Trump was also seen holding hands with the South Carolina native as they spoke to each other on stage.

However, on "Fox & Friends" on Friday morning, Major Capers made sure there wasn't a single dry eye watching his interview with host Ainsley Earhardt.

When asked what was going through his mind when he received the medal, Capers' remarks did not fall short of remarkable.

"It was difficult time for me because I felt a little guilty, because I didn't really feel like I deserved it with all of the men and women that served, and I get to do something like this."

Capers did say it was "a wonderful day" that he was honored to take part in, but that he couldn't help but think of his fallen friends.

"You always think about that; you never turn that loose. Lost a lot of good men in battlefields. I fought two wars and suffered 19 bullet holes, and along the way, out of the battle zones," Capers recalled. "My son died in my arms of appendicitis, and my wife of 50 years died of cancer. So I had to survive that, on top of losing wonderful special operation Marines in combat."

"So there's no real satisfaction in getting a medal when I've lost so much," he added.

RELATED: Ronald Reagan's 1984 Memorial Day speech observing interment of unknown Vietnam service member 'healed scars,' writer says

Honor and gratitude

Earhardt, clearly fighting back emotions, asked how the man got through so much tragedy. Capers responded by saying it was his military duty, and that's what the "unit" is supposed to do.

"When one falls, somebody else has to replace that person who fell," Capers explained. "So I feel honored to have the support that I find today. Honored. And I give gratitude to the ones who made this happen. Can't say I'm happy to be here, because this award belongs to a lot of young men who followed me and died in battlefields around this world for a country that we honor this flag. I appreciate that."

Capers' closing words of encouragement were simply to "honor that flag."

"When one man falls, then another one picks up that rifle and drives toward the enemy, and that enemy must be defeated. That is an old adage that we use, and it has been successful for 250 years."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!