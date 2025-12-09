'100% MAGA' county executive joins governor's race in New York

While Republicans may have suffered some defeats in the elections last month, one Republican with a proven track record is tossing his hat into the ring in New York.

On Tuesday, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced that he will be running for New York governor in 2026, challenging Democrat incumbent Kathy Hochul.

'I am ready to take on Kathy Hochul and fight for our families.'

"It is official. I am running for Governor of New York. Our state is struggling with high taxes, rising utility bills, and rising crime. New Yorkers deserve a proven leader who will Put New York First," Blakeman announced in a Tuesday morning post.

"New York needs leadership that works. I am ready to take on Kathy Hochul and fight for our families," Blakeman added.

RELATED: Trump slams Hochul’s endorsement of ‘communist’ Mamdani: ‘No reason to be sending good money’

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Blakeman's announcement video touted his ties to President Trump as well as his successful track record as Nassau County executive. Blakeman's wins include Nassau County being named the safest county in America and the successful ban of males in girls' sports.

Kathy Hochul and her team offered a variety of responses to Blakeman's announcement.

"Bruce Blakeman is another MAGA cheerleader running to do Donald Trump’s bidding in New York — and raise your costs. Not on my watch," Hochul said on her personal X account.

"Meet Bootlicker Blakeman, #1 fan of Trump’s expensive tariffs. 100% MAGA, 0% committed to fighting for New York," Hochul's team said above an attack video on X.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) previously announced her candidacy as well.

According to Fox News, Stefanik's campaign said of Blakeman's announcement: "Public polling has repeatedly shown Elise Stefanik leads Blakeman by 70% in a primary, including beating him soundly on Long Island. Elise is the strongest candidate against Kathy Hochul by a long shot."

Trump has previously praised both Stefanik and Blakeman for their work in New York, so it is unclear who will ultimately gain his endorsement.

"I don't think the president has to make a decision now. Let's see how it plays out," Blakeman said in an interview on "Fox & Friends."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!