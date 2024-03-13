14 House Democrats back resolution blaming Biden admin for border crisis, demanding action to address it

More than a dozen House Democrats voted in favor of a resolution that accuses President Joe Biden's administration of creating a border crisis and also urges the administration to act to address the problem.

The resolution passed in a 226-193 vote, with 212 Republicans and 14 Democrats backing it and 193 Democrats voting against it.

The resolution declares that the House "affirms that, in order to help control the crisis at the border that it has created, the Biden Administration has the authority to" do the following: "end the catch-and-release policy," "reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols," "enter into asylum cooperative agreements," "end abuses of parole authority," "detain inadmissible aliens," "use expedited removal authority," as well as "rein in taxpayer-funded benefits for illegal aliens."

The resolution declares that the House "affirms that the Biden Administration is refusing to use such authorities," and that the chamber "urges the Biden Administration to immediately begin using such authorities."

The 14 Democrats who voted for the resolution include Reps. Eric Sorensen of Illinois, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington, Mary Sattler Peltola of Alaska, Frank Mrvan of Indiana, Jared Moskowitz of Florida, Susie Lee of Nevada, Greg Landsman of Ohio, Steven Horsford of Nevada, Jared Golden of Maine, Donald Davis of North Carolina, Sharice Davids of Kansas, Henry Cuellar of Texas, Angie Craig of Minnesota, and Yadira Caraveo of Colorado.

The border crisis could prove to be problematic for Biden as he seeks re-election this year.

