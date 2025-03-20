4 females caught on viral video brawling — reportedly over parking space — at Florida beach; 2 arrested

Four females were caught on a viral video brawling — reportedly over a parking space — at a Florida beach, and two of them have been arrested.

According to WEAR-TV, the fight at Pensacola Beach occurred over the weekend.

The station said a Facebook video of the melee attracted over 7 million views as of Wednesday morning. You can view an apparently different video of the fight here.

It all went down at the Mommy Beach parking lot on Pensacola Beach Boulevard, WEAR reported.

The misdemeanor arrestees are:

Victoria Posey, 18, of Pensacola. She was booked around 5 p.m. Sunday on a battery charge and released from Escambia County Jail at 7:45 p.m. the same day on a $1,000 bond, jail records state.

Allanaha Hills, 20, of Pensacola. She was booked at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday on a battery charge and released just 10 minutes later from Escambia County Jail on a $2,500 bond, jail records state. WEAR added that Hills turned herself in.

The sheriff's office said it all started when Posey was holding a parking spot by standing in it., the station reported.

Deputies noted that a verbal argument between Posey and another female soon turned physical when Posey began hitting the female, WEAR said.

"It started over a parking spot," sheriff's Lt. James Barnes told the station. "The lady arrived to park, but [Posey] was standing in the spot holding it. So when she gets out to say, 'Hey, I'm trying to park here,' an argument started — and then they started fighting over the parking spot."

A female in a pink outfit — Posey — punches a female numerous times and pulls her hair while the victim is on the ground, WEAR said.

A female in a blue outfit — Hills — hits another female who approaches and hits Posey as Posey is punching the first victim, the station said.

No further details have been released, WEAR reported.

You can view WEAR's video report about the dust-up here.

How are people reacting?

As you might imagine, a number of comments underneath the news station's video weren't terribly complimentary — such as:

"Hahaha that’s not how parking lots work, sweetheart."

"This is why I don’t go to beach anymore. Invasion of rude people."

"First nice day of the season...imagine that!"

