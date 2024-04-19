All 12 jurors selected in Trump trial — opening arguments begin Monday

In the New York court case against former President Donald Trump, attorneys finalized the 12-person jury and selected one alternate by the end of Thursday's trial.



Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) charged Trump with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Trump was accused of attempting to cover up so-called "hush money" payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels, who declared the two had an affair. Michael Cohen, Trump's former attorney, claimed that he made a $130,000 payment to Daniels to keep quiet about the alleged affair ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges, denied the affair allegations, and insisted the trial is " rigged " and a "hoax." He claimed it is an attempt to keep him off the campaign trail, especially in key battleground states, ahead of the upcoming election.

On Thursday, Trump's legal team and prosecutors finished seating all 12 jurors. They must now finalize six alternates, one of whom has already been selected.

Acting Justice Juan Merchan, who previously placed a gag order against Trump, called a pool of 96 prospective jurors on Friday to finalize alternate selections. An additional 22 potential jurors from Thursday will also be questioned.

Opening statements are slated to begin Monday if attorneys settle on five more alternates Friday, wrapping up the jury selection process. The trial is expected to last approximately six weeks.

What do we know about the selected jurors?

The main jury panel consists of seven men and five women.

According to CBS News , Juror No. 1, originally from Ireland, works in sales and gets his news from the New York Times, the Daily Mail, Fox News, and MSNBC.

Juror No. 2 is an investment banker who follows Trump on social media and listens to Cohen's podcast.

Juror No. 3 is a corporate lawyer who reads the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

Juror No. 4 is a security engineer who is married with children. He gets his news from various outlets and social media.

Juror No. 5 is a teacher who says she is not very interested in politics but keeps up with the news through the New York Times and TikTok. She told Trump's attorney, "President Trump speaks his mind. I would rather that in a person than someone who's in office and you don't know what they're doing behind the scenes."

Juror No. 6 is a software engineer who reads the New York Times and catches up on the news on TikTok.

Juror No. 7 is a civil litigator who reads the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, and the Washington Post.

Juror No. 8, originally from Lebanon, is a retired wealth manager who is married with children.

Juror No. 9 is a speech therapist who does not "watch any news or follow it too closely." However, she does receive newsletters from the New York Times and CNN. She told attorneys, "I do not agree with a lot of [Trump's] politics and his decisions as a president, but I have really taken the past two days to reflect and make sure that I could leave that at the door and be a totally impartial juror, and I feel like I can."

Juror No. 10 works in commerce and claimed he does not "have a strong opinion about Mr. Trump. ... For some things I am in favor, for [some] things I am not in favor."

Juror No. 11 works in product development and said Trump "seems very selfish and self-serving." However, she claimed not to have "strong opinions about him" but noted that she does not "like his persona" or "how he presents himself in public."

"I don't really agree with some of his politics, but that does not mean I can't be impartial," Juror No. 11 told the court. "I don't like some of my coworkers, but I am not going to — but I can hear him out and understand his point of view and understand his issues."

Juror No. 12 is a physical therapist who follows the New York Times, USA Today, and CNN. She stated she has "no opinions until I am presented the information in the courtroom."

Alternate No. 1 is a financial analyst who reads the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal. She noted that she does "have opinions about" the former president but "none that I feel would impact my ability to be impartial."

Two previously seated jurors were dismissed Thursday after one, an oncology nurse, stated that she could not be "fair and unbiased," and another may have lied about whether he had been arrested before. According to a Fox News Digital report, the man was arrested in Westchester, New York, for tearing down a right-leaning political poster.