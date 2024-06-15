Model Angie Harmon's 18-year-old daughter, Avery Sehorn, arrested on felony charges

Avery Sehorn, daughter of actress and model Angie Harmon, was arrested on felony charges.

Sehorn was arrested on June 6 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The daughter of the renowned model was charged with felony burglary and larceny, according to Fox News.

Around 11:30 p.m., Sehorn and two 17-year-old boys reportedly broke into the World Night Club on Music Factory through a back door.

One of the club's owners told WCCB that the teens hid behind the bar and drank liquor belonging to the nightclub. The owner claimed a cleaning crew caught the trespassers. He added that the trio ran off, but were caught by police shortly after.

The trio are accused of stealing six bottles of liquor worth $500, according to the arrest warrant.

Avery Sehorn is the daughter of Harmon and former NFL star Jason Sehorn. The couple divorced in 2015 and have two other daughters, Finley, 20, and Emery, 15.

Harmon – best known for her roles in "Law & Order" and "Rizzoli & Isles" – had congratulated Sehorn days before her arrest for graduating high school at the Charlotte Christian School – a private, college preparatory, non-denominational Christian school.

Harmon wrote in a June 2 Instagram post, "We are all immensely proud of you Avery! You have overcome & conquered & excelled to shine brightly with the stars! Remember to leave every place better than you found it & we are all so excited to see what God has planned for you!"

Harmon made headlines earlier this year when she accused a grocery delivery person of fatally shooting her dog.

As Blaze News reported in April, Harmon claimed that an Instacart delivery driver shot and killed the family dog named Oliver.

"This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot & killed our precious Oliver. He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog. Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn't being recorded. The police let him go b/c he claimed 'self defense.' He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn," Harmon wrote in an Instagram post.

The celebrity actress filed a lawsuit against the driver and Instacart in a North Carolina court. She alleges negligence, trespass, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of harm. Harmon is seeking a trial by jury and monetary damages exceeding $25,000, according to court documents.

