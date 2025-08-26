Photo by Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Appeals court unanimous in pivotal ruling on undated or misdated mail-in ballots
August 26, 2025
The ruling orders Pennsylvania to honor mail-in ballots that are undated or misdated.
The Republican National Committee was dealt a blow by a unanimous decision of the Third Circuit Appeals Court in the RNC's effort to discard undated and misdated ballots in Pennsylvania.
The three-judge panel said in the 55-page ruling that the affected ballots needed to be counted and failing to do so was unconstitutional. Pennsylvania voters are required to write the date on the envelope for their mail-in ballots.
'Discarding thousands of ballots every election is not a reasonable trade-off in view of the date requirement's extremely limited and unlikely capacity to detect and deter fraud.'
"The date requirement imposes a burden on Pennsylvanians' constitutional right to vote," the court ruling reads. "And it culminates in county election boards discarding thousands of ballots each time an election is held. The date requirement will not protect against the vast majority of attempts at voter fraud."
The RNC unsuccessfully sought to discard those thousands of ballots for the 2025 election. The group argued that the number of affected ballots could swing some of the races.
"The date requirement seems to hamper rather than facilitate election efficiency. By its nature, it fails to add solemnity to the process of voting," the court continued. "And discarding thousands of ballots every election is not a reasonable trade-off in view of the date requirement's extremely limited and unlikely capacity to detect and deter fraud."
RELATED: Texas mayoral candidate charged with 109 felonies related to mail-in ballot voter fraud
In November, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered county election officials to preclude non-dated and misdated ballots from their count.
"These eligible voters who got their ballots in on time should have their votes counted and voices heard," Pennsylvania ACLU attorney Steve Loney said at the time. "The fundamental right to vote is among the most precious rights we enjoy as Pennsylvanians, and it should take more than a trivial paperwork error to take it away."
President Donald Trump has said that he intends to focus on ending all mail-in balloting. The U.S. Supreme Court could overturn the appeals court ruling if the case makes it to the highest court of the land.
The three judges of the court were appointed by former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Joe Biden.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Staff Writer
Carlos Garcia is a staff writer for Blaze News.
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.