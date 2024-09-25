Armed crook demands wallet, cell phone from man. But it turns out victim has a gun, too — and it doesn't end well for bad guy.

A male with a gun approached another man on a Henderson, Nevada, street over the weekend and demanded his wallet and cell phone, the City of Henderson reported. But the victim also had a gun and shot the assailant dead, officials said.

Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the 1000 block of Wellness Place for a reported shooting just before 4 a.m. Saturday, officials said.



The 33-year-old man who fired his gun stayed at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation, officials said.

Multiple 911 calls indicated gunshots were heard, and a male was seen lying on the ground, officials said.

Detectives preliminarily determined that an unknown male carrying a gun approached in a confrontational manner a 33-year-old man and demanded his cell phone and wallet, officials said.

One never knows who's carrying these days — and it turns out the victim in this case also had a gun. He was quicker on the draw, too, apparently.

Officials said the 33-year-old man who was fearing for his life fired multiple rounds from his gun and struck the unknown male.



Officers and paramedics attempted lifesaving measures, officials said, but the unknown male died at the scene. No one else was hurt, officials added.



The 33-year-old man who fired his gun stayed at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation, officials said.



Detectives were investigating the case as a homicide, officials said, adding that the Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the male who died — as well as the cause and manner of his death — after next of kin notifications.



Those with information about this case are urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website, officials said. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward, officials added.

How are people reacting?

Comments under the Henderson Police Department's Facebook post about the incident seemed decidedly behind the male who pulled the trigger:

"People should realize Nevada is both an open carry and concealed carry state just like Texas and Montana," one commenter said. "You never know who might be packing that 2nd Amendment."

"Good guy with a gun 1, bad guy with a gun 0," another commenter wrote.

"Sounds like a good shoot," another commenter said.

"One less booking," another commenter declared.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!