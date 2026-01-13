Armed, masked crooks trying to steal car encounter gun-toting homeowner, cops say — and the homeowner isn't playing around

Police said a Pennsylvania homeowner shot at a pair of would-be car thieves early Tuesday morning, wounding one of them, WPVI-TV reported.

The incident in the 200 block of 2nd Street in Catasauqua took place at 1 a.m., the station said. Catasauqua is a borough in Lehigh County that's about 15 minutes north of Allentown and just under an hour and a half north of Philadelphia.

'Good old-fashioned FAFO.'

Investigators told WPVI the homeowner fired the shots at the two males as they were trying to steal a vehicle. The males reportedly were wearing black masks, the station said, adding that police said one suspect had a knife, and the other was carrying a bar.

Both suspects — including the wounded male — ran away, the station said.

Police are searching local hospitals for patients with gunshot wounds, WPVI said.

The homeowner was not injured, the station said.

No charges have been filed, WPVI reported, adding that the incident remains under investigation.

Commenters under WPVI's Facebook post about the incident gave shoutouts to the homeowner who pulled the trigger:

"Hey, maybe the thieves will change their minds before they attempt to steal again!??" one commenter observed. "Kudos to the homeowner!!"

"Good job homeowner, do not charge this man for protecting his property," another user insisted.

"I love a story with a happy ending," another commenter quipped.

"Good," another user wrote before adding "get a cap in both their asses."

"Not everyone is an easy target, are they[?]" another commenter stated. "Good old-fashioned FAFO."

Others encouraged the homeowner to get more time at the gun range:

"Learn from it and just go to the range a few times," one user suggested. "Practice, practice, practice."

"Sounds like the homeowner needs more target practice," another commenter wrote. "The perp won’t have a chance to repeat the stupidity."

"A shame he only wounded one," another user said. "A couple of head shots would [have] been better."

"Excellent!" another commenter exclaimed. "Now, get to the range to make sure next time it's not just a wound."

