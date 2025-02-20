Rapper Azealia Banks melts down over RFK Jr. proposal to restrict 'junk food' purchases from food stamp program

Rap artist and singer Azealia Banks was outraged on behalf of poor people after HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. proposed forbidding food stamps from being spent on "junk food."

Kennedy was confirmed to run the Department of Health and Human Services, and he has said one of his main goals is to improve food quality in an effort to improve American health outcomes. The U.S. spends the most on health care per capita but has some of the worst health metrics compared to other industrialized nations.

“The one place that I would say that we need to really change policy is the SNAP program and food stamps and in school lunches,” Kennedy said on Fox News. “There, the federal government in many cases is paying for it. And we shouldn’t be subsidizing people to eat poison.”

Banks led a chorus of people on social media who were offended that people who need food stamps from the government would be barred from buying unhealthy food.

"If we are bannning junk food for poor people - let’s ban cocaine and alcohol for rich people," wrote Banks on social media.

"This Freddy kreuger looking b**** suckin on them zyn packs and shivering and shaking every f***ing where. Are you going to ban them from buying ketchup?" she asked rhetorically. "You going to ban them from buying refined sugar?? So because they’re on food stamps they can’t bake their child a birthday cake? F***ing dumb ass they’ll make their own cakes and candies."

While many ridiculed Banks, others expressed similar sentiments about the right of poor people to eat unhealthy food that is purchased with taxpayer money.

"'Ban junk food for food stamp recipients' is one of those things that sounds like a good idea until you think about it even a tiny bit and it's more like 'poor kids don't deserve to have treats,'" said another critic. "Poor people should only be allowed Rice, beans, and skinless chicken breast as penance."

"Saying people with food stamps shouldn’t be buying junk is wild. Do we all not go to the grocery store and try to squeeze in a few snacks? Y’all still going out eating at your fav restaurant that loads your food with seed oils and processed sugars," said one woman who claimed to be a therapist.

"There’s no way my siblings and I would have eaten without food stamps my entire childhood. Yes we ate junk. It’s FOOD and policing what type of food poor people can buy just because you want to be in control of the little bit of assistance the s****y system offers is gross," said another women who claimed to be a school counselor.

Banks has previously said that she hates racist, fat, white Americans and wants to use her money to leave the U.S. She also supports reparations for black people, endorsed Donald Trump in 2016, and voted for him in 2024.

Republicans have sought to restrict unhealthy food purchases from the food stamp program, now called SNAP, for years. The program is administered under the U.S. Department of Agriculture, not HHS.

