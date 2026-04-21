'Liberalism is f**king dead': Azealia Banks rants against gays and the Democratic Party

Rapper and singer Azealia Banks went on a rant against gay liberals and thanked God for the Republican Party.

Banks posted the rant Sunday on her official X account, where it got a lot of attention.

'I don't care how many f**king dead gazan kids you try guilt tripping me with.... Liberalism is f**king dead.'

"I honestly really much prefer a Republican Government. It's f**king refreshing to exist as a woman in America without gay men's retarded and completely irrelevant voices and opinions on anything at all being a factor. Literally thank God for the GOP," she began.

She appeared to voice opposition to transgender-identifying people.

"Gay men don't do s**t but bamboozle women out of their place in society so they can siphon $ away from womens health to fund sex changes for themselves and convince you that your [sic] mentally ill for saying anything about it. F**k that. Defund the faggots," she added.

She went on to claim that she had been called a b***h and a bigot by gays.

"We are simply not bringing the dnc back. I don't care how many f**king dead gazan kids you try guilt tripping me with.... Liberalism is f**king dead," Banks continued.

Banks previously said on social media that no one was born gay or identifying as transgender, but that both were a result of mental illness stemming from trauma.

"I don't care HOW MANY fat black bitches, ashy black faggots or off brand african immigrants you try polluting black america's image with," she concluded. "LIBERALISM IS OVER."

Banks is known for her outspoken, expletive-ridden rants.

RELATED: Azealia Banks melts down over RFK Jr. proposal to restrict 'junk food' from food stamp program

In 2025, she lambasted HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for suggesting that junk food should be restricted from federally funded food aid programs.

In 2015, she said she hated "fat white Americans" and everything about the U.S.

"All the people who are crunched into the middle of America, the real fat and meat of America, are these racist conservative white people who live on their farms," the rapper said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!