BBC allegedly deceptively edited Trump’s Jan. 6 speech into riot lie

President Donald Trump was accused of inciting a riot at the Capitol during his speech to supporters on January 6, 2021. An allegedly deceptively edited clip from that address, which aired on a BBC special just a month before the 2024 presidential election, created the impression that those accusations against Trump were accurate.

The BBC's one-hour Panorama special "Trump: A Second Chance?" featured a clip where the president appeared to say, "We're going to walk down to the Capitol, and I'll be there with you. And we fight. We fight like hell."

'As well as altering Mr. Trump's words, the documentary also showed flag-waving men marching on the Capitol in Washington, DC, on Jan. 6, 2021, after the president spoke, which created the impression Trump's supporters had taken up his "call to arms."'

However, an internal memo obtained by the Telegraph accused the BBC of heavily editing the clip by allegedly splicing segments of his speech that were nearly an hour apart.

An unedited version of Trump's speech revealed his actual words.

"We're gonna walk down, and I'll be there with you. We're gonna walk down. We're gonna walk down any one you want, but I think right here, we're gonna walk down to the Capitol, and we're gonna cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women. And we're probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them because you'll never take back our country with weakness; you have to show strength, and you have to be strong. ... I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard," Trump said.

Approximately 54 minutes later, while discussing his concerns about election integrity, Trump said, "Most people would stand there at 9 o'clock in the evening and say, 'I wanna thank you very much,' and they go off to some other life, but I said something's wrong here, something's really wrong, can't have happened, and we fight."

"We fight like hell, and if you don't fight like hell, you're not gonna have a country anymore," Trump added.

RELATED: Republicans enraged by weaponized FBI Arctic Frost investigation: 'Biden DOJ's Watergate'

Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The allegedly manipulated footage, which aired last October, made Trump "'say' things [he] never actually said," according to a 19-page dossier on the BBC's alleged bias.

"As well as altering Mr. Trump's words, the documentary also showed flag-waving men marching on the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, after the president spoke, which created the impression Trump's supporters had taken up his 'call to arms.' In fact, the footage was shot before Mr. Trump had even started speaking," the Telegraph wrote.

When BBC managers were alerted about the misleading edits, they allegedly "refused to accept there had been a breach of standards."

RELATED: Analysis: FBI’s Jan. 6 pipe bomb update omits key evidence, withholds video

Photo by Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

Michael Prescott, a former independent external adviser to the BBC's Editorial Guidelines and Standards Committee, wrote the bias dossier before leaving his role in June.

"While we don't comment on leaked documents, when the BBC receives feedback, it takes it seriously and considers it carefully," a BBC spokesperson told Blaze News. "Michael Prescott is a former adviser to a board committee where differing views and opinions of our coverage are routinely discussed and debated."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!