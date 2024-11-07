Bette Midler deactivates her X account after joking she'd drink drain cleaner if Trump won the election

Entertainer Bette Midler deleted her social media account after joking that she would drink drain cleaner if former President Donald Trump won the election.

'A clear view into a a clearly troubled mindset.'

The celebrated singer had been a vehement and vocal critic of Trump and his supporters. In one bizarre episode from September, Midler tweeted a conspiracy theory implying that the former president was not actually shot during the first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. She also accused Trump of calling on his followers to kill Taylor Swift based on a criticism he made against the singer endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

After posting on social media that she was following the election, Midler made a reference to Trump winning and then deleted her account. The meme she posted showed a champagne bottle with a note that read, "Kamala wins," and a bottle of Draino with note saying, "Trump wins."

The celebrity was mocked and ridiculed for leaving X by Trump supporters.

"Bette Midler regularly spewed filth and lies with impunity. Yet she was a reliable barometer of leftist sentiment — a clear view into a a clearly troubled mindset. I will miss you Bette," replied journalist David Ng.

"Just when I thought today couldn't get any better, Bette Midler deleted her account. How positively delicious. Nom, nom, nom," read another response.

Others visited her Instagram account, which was not deactivated, to leave messages jokingly in support of her drinking drain cleaner.

"Bottoms up, Bette. Don’t forget to shake the bottle first," read one comment.

"You gonna live stream drinking the draino before you leave the country?" read another comment.

"Gosh hope you are ok after drinking that Draino! #TrumpVance2024," said another commentor.

Trump has been projected to win the electoral college, and his vote count is approaching a victory in the popular vote. He made astounding gains in nearly every state, and Republicans are also projected to flip the U.S. Senate from Democratic control.

