Flashback: Biden's first FAA nominee accused of being DEI hire after he couldn't answer any aviation questions

President Biden's first pick to lead the Federal Aviation Administration was a disastrous choice when it came to possessing actual knowledge about aviation and regulations.

In 2023, Biden nominated Phillip Washington, CEO of the Denver International Airport. Washington eventually withdrew his nomination after being subjected to questioning from senators like Ted Budd (R-N.C.), who revealed that Democrats may not have been focusing on merit when it came to who leads the country's airspace.

Footage of those exchanges has resurfaced following the disaster at Reagan National Airport in which an Army Black Hawk helicopter crashed into a passenger plane. The collision killed 67 people.

'I'm not a pilot.'

With the country concerned about the hiring practices of the FAA, the video of Budd questioning Washington showed just how unqualified the nominee was for a position as important as director of the FAA.

"What are the six types of special-use airspace that protect this national security that appear on FAA charts?" Budd asked Washington at a confirmation hearing.

"Sorry, Senator. I cannot answer that question," Washington replied.

Budd repeatedly asked other aviation questions: "Okay. So what are the operational limitations of a pilot flying under basic med?"



"Senator, I'm not a pilot. So ..." Washington answered.

The nominee soon attempted to provide some examples like "high blood pressure," but Budd interjected to let Washington know the question actually had nothing to do with medical restrictions.



"What altitude you can fly under ... amount of knots; it's under 250 knots. So it's not having anything to do with blood pressure," Budd explained.

In a video of the exchange that received over 1.3 million views, Washington mentioned that he was not a pilot multiple times, even when Budd asked a basic question like, "What causes an aircraft to spin or stall?"

"Again, Senator, I'm not a pilot," Washington answered.



At the time, comments from viewers poured in about Washington being a prime example of diversity, equity, and inclusion hiring practices.

"Here is DEI at it's [sic] finest!" radio host Richard Mindler Jr. claimed.

"Perfect example of DEI," a viewer wrote, sharing the video.

"DEI = didn't earn it, below [is a] simple example of this," another viewer said of Washington's responses.

"DEI will always be dangerous and objectively a disaster wherever it’s deployed," another critic said in response.

Despite former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg calling Washington "an excellent nominee," Washington withdrew his nomination in the weeks that followed.

Senator Budd then claimed that the Biden administration did not focus on "actual qualifications" and put forward a nominee who did not have "basic aviation knowledge."

The nominee was then replaced by Biden's second choice, Michael G. Whitaker, a former deputy administrator at the FAA.

Whitaker ended up resigning just 10 days before the D.C. crash in 2025, but his intent to step down was announced in December 2024.

Elon Musk had reportedly called for the official's resignation amid a $600,000 fine against Musk's SpaceX for alleged regulatory violations.

Musk described the fines as excessive and demanded Whitaker’s resignation. He also stated that the FAA was engaged in harassment and regulatory overreach.

