Biden's State Dept. spent $50K on 'transgender opera' in Colombia, another $32K on transgender comic book in Peru

President Joe Biden's Department of State spent at least $100,000 promoting "LGBTQ" propaganda abroad, according to a Republican congressman.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Brian Mast (R-Fla.) said the Biden administration spent absurd amounts of money to promote publications and events in different countries.

Mast appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation," where he talked about a "purging" of the State Department and freezing foreign aid as being "very important steps" toward securing the United States.

Host Margaret Brennan immediately wanted to know what Mast meant by "purging."

Mast replied by saying the department is riddled with hundreds of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

"What proof do you have of that?" Brennan asked, but Mast was ready for the question.

"Sure, let's list them off," he began. "Half a billion dollars to expand atheism in Nepal, $50,000 to do a transgender opera in Colombia, $47,000 to do an LGBTQ trans comic book in Peru, $20,000 a pop to do drag shows in Ecuador."

"Shall I continue with more examples?" Mast asked.

Brennan then downplayed the references and said it sounded like "there could be a review of things" at the department. She then noted "foreign aid" totals less than 1% of the budget, which she categorized as "small amounts of money."

As reported by Fandom Pulse, the State Department allotted at least $32,000 through a federal grant to Peru for the creation of such a comic book.

'Push back on this direct attack on LGBTQ+ Peruvians.'

The grant, issued to Peru's government education system from April 7, 2022, through December 31, 2023, was awarded to "cover expenses to produce a tailored-made comic, featuring an LGBTQ+ hero to address social and mental health issues."



The program was listed under "Public Diplomacy," with the stated objective of achieving U.S. foreign policy goals, advancing national interests, and enhancing national security.

This was done through "informing and influencing foreign publics and by expanding and strengthening the relationship between the people and government of the United States and citizens of the rest of the world."

Transgenderism was a hot-button issue even in Peru, likely at the same time the comic book was published. In May 2024, the country classified transgender identities as "mental health problems."

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) said at the time that he would be working directly with the State Department to "push back on this direct attack on LGBTQ+ Peruvians" because the measure "moves Peru backward." It took just one month for the country to backtrack on its declaration.

The news about the profligate spending under the Biden administration comes as President Trump's new administration has shut down USAID, the U.S. foreign aid agency that managed over $40 billion in 2023.

