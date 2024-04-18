Biden backs House supplemental bills on Ukraine, Israel, Indo-Pacific

President Joe Biden has declared his support for measures that would, in part, include aid for Ukraine and Israel.

"I strongly support this package to get critical support to Israel and Ukraine, provide desperately needed humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, and bolster security and stability in the Indo-Pacific," Biden said in a statement. "The House must pass the package this week and the Senate should quickly follow. I will sign this into law immediately to send a message to the world: We stand with our friends, and we won’t let Iran or Russia succeed."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who currently faces the looming threat of a potential ouster from the speakership slot, has said he believes it is "critically important" to supply Ukraine with "lethal aid."

The House Freedom Caucus tweeted that "funding for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan will be brought to the House floor under a gimmicky process known as a 'MIRV.' This makes them appear as 3 separate bills. False. It simply means Johnson will use different vote coalitions to pass each and then merge them together."

"The priority of the GOP-controlled House should be halting the foreign invaders at our doorstep, NOT setting our tax dollars on fire to fuel a European land dispute," GOP Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona tweeted.

GOP Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina tweeted, "I will oppose House leadership's America Last rule designed to pass the Senate's Forever War supplemental, as well as the rule setting up a purely cosmetic vote on a weakened border bill. These bills serve to emphasize leadership's betrayal of the overwhelming majority of Americans who demand the border be secured now."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!