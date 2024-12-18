Biden blames the media for Harris losing over negative views about the economy

President Joe Biden blamed alternate news outlets for the election results and Americans who were angry about the economy.

Biden made the comments while being interviewed on the "Pitchfork Economics" podcast Tuesday. The podcast host thanked Biden for appearing, but the president continued to ramble on about economics.

'Where do you go? What is true? We have no evidence anymore.'

"Look, one of the things that worries me most, and I’ll get off the line, is that the kind of things you hear, the numbers," said Biden. "You know that survey done by the Michigan survey, how people feel about this, I think it’s between 65%-67% of American people think they’re better off than they were before we got elected in the last four years."

He went on to say that the survey found only 34% of people had a positive view of the direction of the economy.

"I think that’s because the press isn’t the way it used to. They’re good people, don’t get me wrong," he continued. "Everything’s changing. But the biggest change taking place is the press. They’re not bad. They’re still good people. But where do people get their news? The thing is — don’t hold me to this — if the data’s correct, something only 5%-7% of people under the age of 25 are reading the newspaper."

Biden gave the analogy of Richard Nixon sweating during a televised debate with John F. Kennedy.

"We pick what news we want to hear. It’s a totally different deal. We’ve got to figure out how we deal with this significant technological change," he explained. "Think of the changes taking place. Where do you go? What is true? We have no evidence anymore. I’m not sure how that gets resolved. But I think it’s a big deal."

Democrats have had a heated debated among themselves about the issue of the economy before and after the election. Many warned that the issue would doom Democrats, but others claimed the economy was fine and that Americans were unpersuaded by criticism from Republicans on inflation and slow wage growth.

President-elect Donald Trump hammered the Democrats on inflation, and some on the left countered that the inflation rate had slowed and that wages had outpaced inflation as they approached Election Day.

Also on Tuesday, President-elect Donald Trump officially won the Electoral College.

