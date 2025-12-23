BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales catches woke radicals spewing nonsense outside AmFest

With America Fest coming to a close just days before Christmas, woke protesters showed no signs of taking a hiatus to celebrate the holiday. BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales went into the fray outside AmFest and came back with some footage of the nonsense the protesters were spewing.

While Gonzales interviewed multiple leftists outside the AmFest venue, one woman stole the show.

'It's just signs with really mean words on them and brain-dead individuals holding them, not able to back it up.'

The woman mocked Jesus Christ, shouted about explicit sexual acts with children around, and mocked Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk.

At one point, Gonzales and the protester wearing the "Deport Melania" hat began arguing about whether there were children present, given that the protester was shouting and blasting explicit music.

"Oh, I'm so upset. There's all these kids. You guys, there's no kids. There's no children here — unless you're talking about the one I haven't aborted yet! Am I right? Am I right?" she laughed.

The protester demanded that the cameraman pan around, and at least one kid was in the vicinity.

Concerned by this performance, Gonzales asked the woman several times if she was on drugs.

Gonzales also interviewed a man wearing a mask, sunglasses, bucket hat, and gloves who was carrying an American flag and a megaphone.

However, he refused to speak with Gonzales directly. Rather, to her disgust, he appears to have said, "I really love how Charlie Kirk hasn't said anything racist in 90 days."



"Are you happy with Charlie Kirk's assassination? Cracking jokes? What is a racist thing that Charlie Kirk has said?"

He didn't have an answer.

"Nothing," Gonzales said. "Not a thing. These people have nothing. They stand here with their big signs and their big megaphones and they shout these tropes, and then when I ask them to explain themselves, they never can."

Gonzales also got footage of a man in a giraffe costume singing a rendition of "YMCA" that changed the lyrics to say "f**k ICE," among other mostly inaudible phrases.

The giraffe suit-wearing man was surrounded by other protesters, some carrying signs that said, for example, "Turning Point + Biggs = White Supremacy," and "No Christo-Fascist Bulls**t Here."

"Biggs" appears to refer to Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), a featured AmFest speaker.

Gonzales tried one more time to talk to another person with a megaphone and a sign that said, "Stop the Nazi S**t." Once again, the protester couldn't, or wouldn't, provide an explanation. Instead, she just played what sounded like a police siren to drown out the interviewer.

Over the sound of the siren, Gonzales said, "It's so crazy. They come here with these signs, and they have nothing to back it up. They don't know what they mean. They can't explain them. They can't define them. It's just signs with really mean words on them and brain-dead individuals holding them, not able to back it up."

