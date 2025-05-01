Blistering racial battle explodes between Ana Navarro and conservative pundit Shermichael Singleton on 'CNN NewsNight'

For once, Scott Jennings wasn't the focal point of a heated debate on "CNN NewsNight" — and it's a fair bet he had no problem with that, given what went down on Wednesday's edition.

This time the combatants were far-left CNN political commentator Ana Navarro — whom we also know as a far-left co-host of "The View" — and conservative pundit Shermichael Singleton.

The topic was President Donald Trump's deportation policies — but the debate soon morphed into a bitter, fiery racial argument between Navarro and Singleton, with both of them frequently hollering over each other.

Anchor Abby Phillip attempted in vain to rein things in, while Jennings and others around the table stayed out of it. But after continued fireworks, Phillip was forced to cut to a commercial as the battle of words between the two raged on.

You can view the dust-up here — and make sure to check out the words below that Navarro and Singleton fired at each other:

NAVARRO: You know who was here illegally before the deportation order? Marco Rubio’s grandfather.



SINGLETON: We’re not talking about Marco Rubio.



NAVARRO: Oh, now we’re not? Now, that’s not relevant?



SINGLETON: It’s not relevant. It’s not relevant to this conversation at all.



NAVARRO: No, I’m talking about Marco Rubio because Marco Rubio used to be an advocate for [Temporary Protected Status] for Venezuelans, and Marco Rubio used to be an advocate for Nicaraguans and Cubans.



SINGLETON: Well, I’m not Marco Rubio —



NAVARRO: No, I know you’re not.



SINGLETON: — and let me tell you my beliefs. If you come to this country illegally, you are going home. Simple as that. We do not have unlimited resources in this country to take care of other people.



NAVARRO: There’s a hell of a lot people other than the black people who were brought here as slaves who came to this country illegally.



SINGLETON: They are not the same as black people who were brought here against our will. [Illegal immigrants] decided to walk their butts across the border. There’s a big difference. There is a big difference! There’s a big difference, Ana!



NAVARRO: That’s exactly what I just said. I said there is a lot of people other than the black people! That's exactly what I just said! That's exactly what I just said, Shermichael! [You] look and act indignant!



SINGLETON: It's not about acting indignant.



NAVARRO: Yes, it is!



SINGLETON: You're acting as if you have the moral high ground here.



NAVARRO: You just heard me say that other than the black people who came as slaves there are a lot of people from many countries that came here illegally!



PHILLIP: I think you misheard what she said.



SINGLETON: Okay. Okay.



NAVARRO: No, he purposely misheard it!



SINGLETON: I purposely misheard it?



NAVARRO: Yes, you did!



SINGLETON: Now you’re in my brain? Is that where we're going?



NAVARRO: You think [that] I who have advocated for black people my entire life would say something like that? Give me a damn break!



SINGLETON: Because you’ve advocated for black people, great. Congratulations. Last time I checked, I’m black; you’re not.



NAVARRO: That’s right! I’m Latino, and my people are being racially profiled!



SINGLETON: Do I have to remind you the history of my people? Do you want to go there? Do you really want to go on the moral high ground? Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me?

