Bodycam footage shows intense moment Border Patrol is surrounded by anti-DHS agitators

The Department of Homeland Security released bodycam footage of Border Patrol agents operating in the Old Irving Park neighborhood of Chicago and having to face a hostile crowd, resulting in arrests and the deployment of tear gas.

The New York Post reported on video taken by a bystander showing the arrest of a man who did not move his car when ordered to, as it was blocking the narrow road. The arrestee's running club said the man is a U.S. citizen and suffered six broken ribs during the arrest.

'After spewing profanities at law enforcement, he proceeded to charge out of his car toward law enforcement and resisted arrest.'

In response to the report, DHS released the bodycam footage from one of the arresting agents showing the man not only refusing to move his vehicle, but also getting out of the car to physically confront the agents. The driver was not dragged out of the car, DHS video showed.

"After spewing profanities at law enforcement, he proceeded to charge out of his car toward law enforcement and resisted arrest. During the arrest another U.S. citizen assaulted the arresting agent, striking him in the head. Both were arrested," DHS said.

DHS noted the reason for the operation in that neighborhood was to arrest an illegal alien from Mexico who had previously been arrested for assault.

"Secretary Noem's message to the rioters is clear: you will not stop us or slow us down. DHS and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law," DHS said.

In a press conference in neighboring Indiana on Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have arrested over 3,000 illegal aliens since Operation Midway Blitz started in September.

RELATED: Far-left congressional candidate hit with reality check after allegedly impeding ICE operations

Eileen T. Meslar/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

While the main focus has been on Chicago, the operation has successfully arrested 146 drivers who are in the United States illegally in Indiana by working with state law enforcement. This includes drivers of 18-wheelers, box trucks, buses, and moving vans.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!