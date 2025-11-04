Bondi exposes ‘UNPRECEDENTED’ Arctic Frost action against Trump by Biden admin

Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed on Tuesday further disturbing details about the Biden administration's Operation Arctic Frost, which targeted at least nine Republican lawmakers.

'It was a clear effort by the Biden White House and the Biden DOJ to go after the president.'

Documents previously published by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) exposed that the operation sought the private cellphone records of Republican politicians.

The investigation into Arctic Frost unveiled that the Biden administration provided Trump's phone to special counsel Jack Smith, Bondi announced on Tuesday.

"During the Arctic Frost Investigation, we found that Special Counsel seized President Trump's government-issued phone," Bondi wrote in a post on X.

Bondi called the action by the Biden administration "UNPRECEDENTED."

"In addition, Special Counsel subpoenaed all of President Trump's PERSONAL phone records," she continued. "We can never again allow this kind of government weaponization in America."

Attorney General Pam Bondi, President Donald Trump. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Bondi stated that the latest findings were provided to Congress.

Conservatives flooded Bondi's post with comments asking if any arrests would follow these new revelations, expressing that many are tired of the political theater and want to see justice served.

"Why not move forward with charges?" one X user asked. "Why hand it to Congress ... so it can die in committee and resurface as campaign soundbites? We're tired of the theater. We want accountability."

"America is sick and tired of talk," another user wrote. "We want major arrests and long prison terms. I really do not know how else to make this more clear. Our guy has a MUG SHOT, his personal home was raided by armed law enforcement with shoot to kill orders. He has had multiple attempts on his life."

Special Counsel Jack Smith. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reacted to Bondi's announcement during Tuesday's press briefing.

"I think this is just further evidence of the egregious overreach and weaponization of government that took place under the previous White House against then-former president and now-President Donald J. Trump," Leavitt said. "It was a clear effort by the Biden White House and the Biden DOJ to go after the president."

The Department of Justice declined to comment beyond the AG's statement.

