Liberal media remains DEAD SILENT on Biden FBI's Arctic Frost operation against conservatives

Recent history suggests that the liberal media will go to great lengths to amplify a story if it appears beneficial to the left even if the story lacks any basis in fact.

Among the many cases that conform to this apparent pattern were liberal outlets' hysterical coverage of the Russian collusion hoax, Joe Biden's supposed competence as president, Jussie Smollett's apparent hate hoax, the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, and Covington Catholic students' harassment by radicals during the 2019 March for Life in the national capital.

On the flip side, factual stories that pose a political threat to the liberal powers that be tend to get little to no mainstream coverage. This is especially true of the latest revelations about the Biden FBI's Arctic Frost operation.

According to recent analysis conducted by the media watchdog outfit NewsBusters, ABC, CBS, and NBC News avoided the story in their television broadcasts in recent days.

'Not one single broadcast network aired one solitary second.'

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) published damning documents on Oct. 6 detailing how the Biden FBI sought private cellphone records from at least nine Republican lawmakers during Operation Arctic Frost — an operation that set the stage for at least one case brought against President Donald Trump by former Attorney General Merrick Garland's dubiously appointed special counsel, Jack Smith.

Grassley released additional documents last week showing that Smith and his team subpoenaed records for over 400 Republican individuals and entities as part of what the Iowa senator called a "fishing expedition."

Blaze News previously noted that as of midday Thursday, liberal news outfits such as ABC News, the Atlantic, CBS News, the New York Times, and the Washington Post had yet to cover the latest tranche of documents exposing how the Biden lawfare regime hounded American conservatives across the country in their print coverage.

RELATED: Damning new docs reveal who's on Biden admin's 'enemies list,' expose extent of FBI's Arctic Frost

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The media blackout was apparently just as bad when it came to television coverage.

ABC, CBS, and NBC News not only neglected to cover the Arctic Frost bombshells on their flagship Wednesday night, Thursday morning, and Friday morning shows but apparently dodged over the weekend as well, reported NewsBusters.

"There was no discussion, at any time and on any of the Sunday shows, about the use of the extraordinary powers of federal law enforcement against those perceived to be in support of President Donald Trump ahead of a potential 2024 presidential run," wrote NewsBusters analyst Jorge Bonilla.

"There was no discussion about the subpoenas, obtained in secret, against 197 individuals — including multiple Members of Congress. There was no mention of the slew of subpoenas against nonpartisan organizations perceived to be in support of the former president," continued Bonilla. "There was no mention of the secretive nature of the subpoenas issued to banks and Big Tech organizations, which came with their own gag order, which may well constitute an impeachable offense for the judges that issued such orders."

"Had any of this happened under a Trump administration, you’d have everyone across the dial howling bloody murder," added Bonilla.

"Not one single broadcast network aired one solitary second," Media Research Center President David Bozell noted on Friday. "Normally they'll mention it in the most innocuous way so they can later say, 'We covered it,' but this time they didn't even bother."

Blaze News confirmed that, except for one sympathetic NBC News article about Jack Smith on Wednesday, news outlets ABC, CBS, and NBC did not report on the Arctic Frost allegations made last week.

Rather than address the historic weaponization of the FBI against sitting senators and conservative groups, talking heads on the liberal networks instead exhausted airtime yammering about the construction of the White House ballroom, the potential expiration of SNAP benefits, Prince Andrew's loss of title, and talk of the weather.