Biden on pace to break illegal immigration record AGAIN as 310K migrants already stopped at Arizona border for 2024

Statistics from the United States Customs and Border Protection showed that President Biden's administration is already on pace to break the record for border encounters at the southwest land border for the third straight year.

These figures are disappointingly showcased in Arizona, where the Tucson sector agents have apprehended almost 313,000 illegal immigrants in just the first five months of fiscal year 2024.

To put that figure into perspective, the first five months of FY2024 already encroaches on the total number of encounters in the Tucson sector for all of 2023, which was 373,625. As Blaze News previously reported, that number was 251,984 in 2022.

John Modlin, chief patrol agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector, reported that 12,200 apprehensions were made in the first week of March 2024 alone.



This included 19 human smuggling cases.

According to Breitbart, the sector has seen a 170% increase compared to the same period of 2023.

Despite a dip in encounters at the southwest land border for January 2024, official CBP data showed that the Biden administration is on pace to easily set another record for most land border encounters in a single year.

Starting in October 2023, the first four months of FY2024 saw about 241,000, 242,000, 300,000, and 175,000 illegal encounters, respectively. At an average of more than 240,000 per month, the total number of border encounters is set to reach a whopping 2,884,611 for the entire fiscal year, easily eclipsing 2023.

President Biden's record-setting 2023 totaled 2,475,669 encounters along the southwest border, which had beaten the previous record of 2,378,944 set in 2022.



By comparison, 2022 and 2023 fiscal years under President Biden each saw more border encounters than the entirety of President Trump's four-year term combined. As well, 2022 and 2023 even combined for nearly 1.5 million more border encounters than the entire eight years of Barack Obama's presidency, historical data showed.

Biden's border, under Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, has consistently broken monthly records, as well. In fact, fiscal year 2023 ended with a record-breaking 269,735 southwest border encounters.



The 46th president's deportation numbers pale in comparison to his predecessor, despite the Washington Post noting that the number had increased to 142,000 for FY2023. That would bring total deportations under the Biden administration to around 273,000.

However, President Trump deported 709,227 illegal residents from from 2018-20.

