Boy, 3, drowns in pool while his mom, 41, allegedly found passed out in patio chair after drinking about 5 25-ounce beers

A 3-year-old boy drowned in a residential pool in Evansville, Indiana, over the weekend while his 41-year-old mother allegedly was found passed out in a patio chair after drinking about five 25-ounce beers.

Police told WFIE-TV that a 911 call came in around 4:30 p.m. Saturday saying the boy had drowned in a pool at a home on North Second Avenue.

'This is all my fault.'

Emergency crews arrived at the home and attempted lifesaving measures on the child, the station said, adding that the boy was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The homeowner said the mother, Amie Jo Farber, showed up with the boy around 2:30 p.m. and asked if they could swim in the backyard pool, WFIE reported, citing police.

The homeowner said they could but told Farber she needed to be sure to watch the boy, the station added.

Farber reportedly was sitting outside at a patio table while the boy was in a pool float, WFIE noted. The homeowner came outside to find Farber “passed out” in a patio chair and the boy floating face-down in the water, the station said, citing police.

One witness pulled the boy out and began administering CPR while another witness called 911, WFIE reported.

Police said during the 911 call one witness could be heard repeatedly yelling “Amie” in an attempt to get Farber to wake up, and another woman could be heard saying, “She’s passed out drunk!" the station reported.

The homeowner later told officers that Farber drank about five 25-ounce beers over the two hours she was in the back yard, WFIE noted.

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The first officer to arrive on scene reportedly saw Farber next to trash cans apparently throwing away empty beer cans, the station said, adding that several empty beer cans were on the ground next to her — and she showed signs of impairment.

Police added to WFIE that Farber told officers at the hospital that she “must have fallen asleep” but didn’t know for how long. Officers added to the station that Farber also told them, “This is all my fault,” but didn’t elaborate.

Police obtained a search warrant for Farber’s blood to get it tested for drugs and alcohol, the station said.

Farber was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Saturday night and charged with neglect resulting in death, WFIE reported, adding that she's being held on a $25,000 cash bond; her initial hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

The station also reported that Farber in 2023 was arrested after police said she got drunk while caring for her infant. Police told WFIE that Farber fought and spit at officers during her arrest. She faced numerous charges, including neglect of a dependent, domestic battery, and intimidation and battery against a public safety officer, the station said.

It's not clear if the victim in the 2023 case is Farber's boy who drowned Saturday.

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