Revivalist Philip Anthony Mitchell joins Josh Howerton for an unfiltered talk on persecution, Islam, and the call to contend

Philip Anthony Mitchell is quickly becoming a household name in the evangelical world. Covered by the Associated Press , CNN , Fortune, and CBN, among several other prominent outlets, the Atlanta pastor and founder of 2819 Church has built a platform of fiery, no-nonsense, revivalist preaching that now reaches millions.

Once a Queens drug dealer who nearly took his own life, Mitchell came to Christ in his mid-20s and has spent the years since calling the church back to repentance and the Great Commission.

Tomorrow, Mitchell is joining BlazeTV’s Josh Howerton on “Live Free” for a conversation that is as inspiring as it is gut-wrenchingly raw.

The duo dig into it all — from Mitchell’s near-suicide and the weight of being one of the most viral pastors in the country to a growing political threat Mitchell says “would inadvertently muzzle the Scriptures” and the looming horrors of radical Islam.

“Somebody got to stand up and lift up their voice even if it comes at the expense of persecution. Man, I just want to be one of those somebodies, bro,” Mitchell tells Howerton.

This episode has it all: stunning testimonies, unpolished insecurity, honest tears, and warnings the church would rather dodge.

Check out the trailer below. Then come back tomorrow for a conversation that will captivate you — even when it makes you squirm.

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