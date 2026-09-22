Trump threatens to drive Iran 'into HELL' — and predicts when peace deal will be reached in UN speech

The president cast himself as a peacemaker while threatening that Iran faces annihilation during a speech to world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump also predicted that the Iranian regime is waiting until the midterm elections before agreeing with a peace deal to end the conflict.

He called on all nations to join the US endeavor to economically isolate Iran so that a deal can be reached and gas prices can drop worldwide.

"But I have a big decision to make," said Trump.

"Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before, maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world? Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?" he asked rhetorically.

"Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations?" he added.

During his speech, one lone representative of the Iranian regime looked on in the audience.

Trump said that he would not accept any deal that allows the Iranian regime to obtain nuclear weapons, and he predicted the regime would agree to a deal after the midterm elections.

"They’re waiting to see how I do in the midterm election. What they don’t realize is that I’m not running. I did that already and won in a landslide," Trump added.

He called on all nations to join the U.S. endeavor to economically isolate Iran so that a deal can be reached and gas prices can drop worldwide.

The president went on to say that the U.S. is doing "better than ever before."

"The entire world is being lifted by the wealth, strength, spirit, and momentum of a newly energized and a very powerful United States of America," he continued.

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"Our economy is the envy of the world," Trump added. "Our military is the most powerful on earth. Our technology is second to none, and we are leading in virtually everything."

Iran has sought to maintain some control over the Strait of Hormuz in the form of fees on oil tankers that would bring them billions of dollars in revenue every year.

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