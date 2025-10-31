Parents, grandparent arrested after body of their 7-year-old boy is found stuffed inside freezer, police say

Residents of an apartment complex in Southern California were horrified to after the remains of a 7-year-old boy were found stuffed inside a freezer of their neighbors' unit.

Deputies were called on a welfare check to the apartment at the complex on Euclid Avenue in Lynwood on Tuesday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

'This is an unimaginable and horrific tragedy. ... My heart breaks for what the other children in this home must have experienced.'

After finding the remains, police arrested 25-year-old Destiny Harrison, the boy's mother, on suspicion of committing murder.

They also arrested his father, 25-year-old Daniel Monzon, and his grandmother, 46-year-old Ana Zarceno-Carcamo, on conspiracy to commit murder.

The couple had three other children living in their home, and they were taken into protective custody. The children were 16 years, 13 years, and 9 months old.

Police said they were still investigating the incident and offered few details.

"This is an unimaginable and horrific tragedy," L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn said. "I stand ready to support the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as they investigate this child's death. My heart breaks for what the other children in this home must have experienced, and it's critical that our Department of Children and Family Services do everything possible to support them and keep them safe in protective custody."

Neighbors told KTLA-TV they were shocked by the report and said they had seen no signs of trouble from the family.

"To me she seemed like a normal person," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified. "The whole time she was here, she was walking her dog right here, and that's about it."

"Once I found out it was a kid, I was literally driving home with my gut going crazy," said Christian Torres, who lives near the location of the incident. "It hurts when you hear about these cases, but when you live them and they're so close to you, it's a whole different thing."

RELATED: Remains of 4 dead infants found abandoned in recently vacated house, police sources say

Another resident, who only wanted to be identified as Mia, said no one heard anything.

"That's traumatizing to know that kid had to suffer like that," she told KTLA. "A lot of people are trying to figure out what family did this. ... How did we not know? How did other people not know? There are thousands of people living around here, and none of us heard a thing or even saw anything on any of the kids."

The three suspects are being held on $2 million bail each.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!