Broken Arrow says no: Residents thwart massive mosque complex proposed in Oklahoma

In a highly anticipated city council meeting in a city in Oklahoma, residents debated whether to allow a massive mosque complex in a high-traffic area.

And on Monday night, the city council came to a decision.

The project included plans for a 42,000-square-foot community center, a mosque, a medical clinic, and a strip mall.

The Broken Arrow City Council has denied a rezoning request and conditional use permit for the proposed building project, leaving many residents relieved and others frustrated, KTUL reported.

The city council held a special meeting on Monday at Northeastern State University in anticipation of larger crowds.

In the meeting that lasted more than three hours, residents debated the feasibility and desirability of having the building project completed.

While some raised objections about the growth of Islam in their city, many at the meeting turned to other practical concerns, such as traffic congestion, financial implications, and stormwater and floodplain issues, to name a few.

The Tulsa Flyer reported that roughly 45 people spoke during the meeting. More than half were opposed to the project.

According to the Tulsa Flyer, the Islamic Society of Tulsa bought the land in question and has owned it since 2014. The IST has historically congregated in that area for nearly 50 years.

The meeting ended in a 4-1 vote against the project.

