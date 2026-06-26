'I'm furious': Pete Buttigieg says his family was targeted by 'cruel, politically motivated hoax'

Pete Buttigieg revealed that his husband and children were the target of what he called a "cruel, politically motivated hoax" involving Child Protective Services.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and failed presidential candidate wrote in a Substack article published Friday that someone made a false report against him in attempt to separate his family.

'I’m used to any number of falsehoods, attacks, and serious problems being thrown my way. What I didn’t understand was what could have led to this kind of visit.'

Buttigieg compared the incident to swatting, where a fake call to police sends officers to a victim's home in hopes of causing an injurious or deadly confrontation.

"Now imagine the same concept, but with Child Protective Services instead of a SWAT team," he wrote. "Hadn’t thought of that? Me neither, until a few days ago when a police officer and a CPS worker showed up at our home and politely asked to speak with me."

The police told him they needed to interview his 4-year-old twin children alone in order to investigate an accusation of abuse they received.

"I was bewildered and troubled, but tried to stay calm. I’m used to any number of falsehoods, attacks, and serious problems being thrown my way. What I didn’t understand was what could have led to this kind of visit," he continued.

Police separated the children overnight while the investigation cleared them of the allegations.

Buttigieg described what investigators told him led to the investigation. It was a tip from someone who called Child Protective Services.

The caller said that he had spoken to a woman who claimed to have met me at a conference several years ago in Alabama, where she said I told her that I had committed unspeakable violent crimes, and the caller believed my children were still at risk.

The officer said they believed the incident was politically motivated and would not lead to charges because nothing had been found in the forensic interview with the children.

"After the officer, the CPS worker, and the lawyers all left, Chasten and I hugged each other as tightly as we have any time since the day our son was put on life support as a critically ill infant just weeks after the adoption," he added.

He went on to say that the officials' time and effort had been wasted by the "cruel, politically motivated hoax that harmed our family."

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Michigan State Police confirmed to MS Now that they had received an "anonymous report" in the case and had determined the report was a false accusation.

"False reports are dangerous and divert law enforcement officers and Child Protective Services workers from responding to legitimate emergencies and protecting vulnerable children and families," read the statement from police.

Buttigieg called the incident the "ugliest thing" that has ever happened to him since his political career began.

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