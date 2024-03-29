California grandfather shot dead in front of granddaughter after answering front door,  $30,000 reward offered to find killer

A California grandfather was gunned down after answering his front door. The beloved husband was murdered right in front of his granddaughter, according to police. After not being able to track down the killer for months, law enforcement is now offering a considerable reward to bring the murderer to justice.

Hector Ascencio Sr. was at his home with his granddaughter around 9 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2023, in the South Gate neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.

Ascencio heard a knock at the door while his 10-year-old granddaughter was sitting in the living room nearby, KABC-TV reported. When the 57-year-old grandfather answered the door, he was shot dead by the killer.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department noted that Ascencio's granddaughter "witnessed" her grandfather's murder.

The murder suspect immediately fled the crime scene, allegedly speeding off in a dark-colored 4-door vehicle. It is unknown whether there were any other people in the vehicle.

Law enforcement has yet to track down Ascencio's killer after months on the hunt.

Investigators do not have a motive for the senseless murder.

Hector's family said the grandfather didn't have any enemies and they are still shocked by the murder.

Los Angeles Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement, "Hector was in his own home with his family when someone savagely took his life. His granddaughter watched Hector die. We need to bring his killers to justice as soon as possible, and I ask for the public’s help."

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the City of South Gate both authorized a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who killed the grandfather.

"If you saw something or you were with the person just speak up. It’s not right. Why did they shoot him? He just opened the door and just took him like that," said Andy Ascencio, one of Hector's sons.

Anyone with information regarding the murder is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-550 (Attention Detective Esteban Soliz or Detective Mike Rivas). Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

