Campbell's Soup VP recorded ridiculing 'poor people' for eating 'bioengineered meat' in 's**t' product: Lawsuit

A Campbell's Soup executive was allegedly recorded mocking the company's customers and making racial comments against its Indian employees, according to a lawsuit from a former employee.

Robert Garza of Monroe, Michigan, says that he was fired from the company after complaining about the comments made by the executive in an hour-long rant he recorded from a meeting at a restaurant.

'I don't buy Campbell's products barely anymore. It's not healthy now that I know what the f**k's in it. ... Bioengineered meat — I don't wanna eat a piece of chicken that came from a 3D printer.'

The executive, Martin Bally, is now the vice president of the company.

"He has no filter," Robert Garza said to WDIV-TV. "He thinks he's a C-level executive at a Fortune 500 company and he can do whatever he wants because he's an executive."

Garza was hired as a remote security analyst in September 2024 for the company's headquarters in Camden, New Jersey. He said he recorded the conversation with Bally because he felt there was something off about his former supervisor.

"We have s**t for f**king poor people. Who buys our s**t? I don't buy Campbell's products barely anymore. It's not healthy now that I know what the f**k's in it. ... Bioengineered meat — I don't wanna eat a piece of chicken that came from a 3-D printer," said the man identified as Bally by Garza on the recording.

He also derided the workers from India at the company.

"F**king Indians don't know a f**king thing," the man said on the recording. "Like they couldn't think for their f**king selves."

Garza said he felt "pure disgust" after hearing the rant. He says that Bally admitted to being high on marijuana edibles on the job as well, which is included in the filing.

In Jan. 2025, Garza went to his supervisor to complain about the comments, but Garza says he was fired weeks later.

"He reached out to his supervisor and told the supervisor what Martin was saying, and then out of nowhere, my client was fired," said Garza's attorney, Zachary Runyan.

"He was really sticking up for other people," Runyan continued. "He went to his boss and said, 'Martin is saying this about Indian co-workers we have. He's saying this about people who buy our food — who keep our company open, and I don't think that should be allowed.' And the response to Robert sticking up for other people is he gets fired, which is ridiculous."

Garza said he was shocked at the decision because Bally had praised his performance during the meeting.

"He had never had any disciplinary action; they had never written him up for work performance," Runyan added.

The lawsuit accuses the company of maintaining a racially hostile work environment by firing Garza in retaliation. He says that he never received a follow-up from Human Resources or from the company, and it took him 10 months to find another job.

The company released a statement to WDIV about the lawsuit.

"If accurate, the comments in the recording are unacceptable," the statement reads. "They do not reflect our values and the culture of our company. We are actively investigating this matter."

The lawsuit names vice president and chief information security officer Martin Bally and supervisor J.D. Aupperle as defendants in addition to the Campbell Soup Company.

The Campbell Soup Company employs more than 144K employees and has more than $10.3 billion in net sales annually, according to its website.

