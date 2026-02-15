Stolen car goes airborne 'Dukes of Hazzard' style amid police chase — but occupants sure ain't no Bo or Luke

Police in Aurora, Colorado, got involved in a vehicle chase shortly after midnight earlier this month — and officers weren't by any stretch up against some "good old boys, never meanin' no harm" as Waylon Jennings famously crooned.

In fact, police said the vehicle they were after was reported stolen — and things only got worse.

'We'll do anything, bro!'

Police said they first attempted to use StarChase equipment on the car in question; police said StarChase mechanisms are attached to the front of patrol vehicles, and when activated, they shoot a sticky GPS "dart" at the back of "whatever vehicle we are aiming at."

But cops said the dart missed, so officers activated their lights and sirens.

However, pulling over wasn't in the cards. Not only that, a masked back passenger leaned out of the car and pointed a gun at officers, police said.

While no shots were fired, police said officers knew "it was critical to stop these individuals. That’s when a pursuit began."

That's when things got even more, shall we say, hazardous.

Cops remarked that the car in question hit a median "Dukes of Hazzard" style — and police video indeed catches the moment when the vehicle goes airborne.

"It may be 2026, but cars probably shouldn’t be flying like that," cops remarked.

Police said the car crashed at Boiling Drive and North Hannibal Street, but the suspects still wouldn't call their desperate dash quits — and they decided to run for it.

It was all for naught, however, as cops said they soon found all three suspects — 18-year-old Angelo Munguia, 18-year-old Watti Heng, and a 17-year-old male — hiding in backyards.

One of them was heard on video begging as officers approached, "We'll do anything, bro!"

Munguia was facing charges of felony menacing, obstructing a peace officer, violation of a protection order, and motor vehicle trespass, police said, while Heng was facing charges of eluding, motor vehicle theft, and obstructing a peace officer.

You can check out video below showing part of the chase, the flying car, and the suspects with their hands held high.

"They were taken into custody and SHOCKER, the car did indeed come back stolen out of a neighboring city," police said.

And as Mr. Jennings knew all too well, "That's just a little bit more than the law will allow."

