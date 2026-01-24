Punk with attitude on overdrive caught on cop body cam allegedly trying to steal car — but not even a taser can slow his roll

Bodycam video from Daytona Beach Police showed an officer driving to an auto dealership on Jan. 14 and noting a suspect there was "actually trying to get into a car that's occupied."

Not surprisingly, the officer said he didn't want the suspect to "carjack somebody."

'Get me out of these cuffs, or you lose your job tomorrow. Do it.'

With that, the officer exited his cruiser and removed keys from a truck's ignition just before a male — later identified as 18-year-old Jayden Brown — ran from behind the truck to the driver-side door.

The officer ordered him to "get on the ground" — but the male twice replied, "Oh, yeah?"

It seemed like a taunt.

Well, the officer wasn't having it and deployed his taser, and the most Brown could muster was an agonized moan as his body stiffened like a board at an angle against the open car door:

Image source: Daytona Beach (Fla.) Police Department video screenshot

Image source: Daytona Beach (Fla.) Police Department video screenshot

In the ensuing moments, Brown seemed relatively under control, and officers put handcuffs on him.

But then his attitude returned with a vengeance.

Image source: Daytona Beach (Fla.) Police Department video screenshot

"I'll be out by tomorrow," he told cops surrounding him. "It's all good."

An officer asked him his age.

"I could be 20," Brown replied. "I could be 21. How do you know?"

Cops decided to run the vehicle's tags, but the skin-and-bones thug remained full of attitude.



"Whatever. Do it. It's not mine," Brown declared to the officers. "It's stolen, so now what? And there's no VIN, so now what? You can't trace it back to nobody, now what? I get thousands of guns from who I know in the military ... now what? Everybody in my family my whole life has all been federal agent workers; that's why we all have so much money to do everything we do, wow! I didn't steal anything yet. I was just trying to find out where my car was."

Soon he started yelling out a plea apparently for someone to record the encounter on Instagram live.

Image source: Daytona Beach (Fla.) Police Department video screenshot

Then he demanded that officers remove the handcuffs.

"Get me out of these cuffs, or you lose your job tomorrow," Brown said. "Do it."

The cops, undaunted, read him his rights — and the boasting continued.

"By day I'm trading millions and trillions of dollars a day," Brown told the officers.

Image source: Daytona Beach (Fla.) Police Department video screenshot

Police played along: "Good for you, man."

"In 18 years, I made your income times 20 billion, so do something about it," Brown continued.

Soon officers put Brown inside a police vehicle — and his attitude still didn't let up.

"You're the one who put me in this van — and guess who's getting out tomorrow while you're still working at your job?"

Image source: Daytona Beach (Fla.) Police Department video screenshot

Below is the police department's video of the encounter with Brown:

In the end, police said Brown was charged with three counts of grand theft auto, burglary of an occupied dwelling, and criminal mischief.

Image source: Daytona Beach (Fla.) Police Department

If you're hoping that Brown got an attitude adjustment as the result of his arrest, you might be disappointed.

At Brown's first appearance in court the following day — Jan. 15 — a judge indeed found probable cause for charges of burglary of an occupied structure, criminal mischief of less than $200, and three counts of attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, WKMG-TV reported, citing records, adding that he was released on recognizance.

Remember one of Brown's over-the-top boasts to officers on the day of his arrest?

"I'll be out by tomorrow," he said. "It's all good."

Brown even added while in the police vehicle, "You're the one who put me in this van — and guess who's getting out tomorrow while you're still working at your job?"

An official at the Volusia County Correctional Facility confirmed to Blaze News that Brown was set free Jan. 15 — the day after his arrest.

He's due back in court in February for arraignment, WKMG added.

