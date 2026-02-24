Canadian politician faces fierce backlash over message to '2SLGBTQIA+' members caught in Mexican cartel chaos

As Mexico continues to burn in the wake of the capture and death of a major drug cartel leader, one Canadian politician is being ridiculed for her bizarre response.

Parts of Puerto Vallarta went up in blazes after authorities said Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes was killed during an operation by the Mexican army in Tapalpa, Jalisco.

While many lawmakers have expressed concern for their constituents who were caught up in the Mexican conflagration, House of Commons member Heather McPherson was especially worried about "2SLGBTQIA+" people.

"Many Canadians, especially members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, are in Puerto Vallarta, where violence has quickly escalated. A shelter-in-place order is in effect," McPherson wrote in a post Sunday on social media.

"Please stay vigilant and consult the Government of Canada travel advisories for Mexico," she added.

The expanded woke acronym refers to two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex, and asexual people.

Many online scolded McPherson for focusing on the gender identity agenda when Canadians were under potentially lethal threat in Mexico.

"Can you meet with and pressure the Mexican cartel terror groups to be 2SLGBTQIA+ inclusive?" journalist Andy Ngo responded.

"Why 'especially members of the 2SLGBTQIA+'? Do you value their lives more than the rest of the alphanumeric digit lives out there because you hope they'll vote for you?" journalist Dahlia Kurtz replied.

"Not progressive enough! Next time I want a land acknowledgement before hitting the trans button please," documentarian Tim Thielmann said.

"I trust the cartel has taken the appropriate DEI training to respond appropriately," activist Eva Chipiuk joked.

"How are those Canadians in PV different from non-alphabet Canadians in PV? Why are you like this?" another popular response reads.

"My mother is in Mexico right now, which I confirmed last night, is safe, not someone you'd care about because she's not part of your alphabet gang. Do you see how dumb your post is?" another detractor said.

"WTH, you should delete this post, many Albertans are in Mexico and may be stranded regardless of sexual preference! This is not a time for politics it is a time for unity towards all stranded Albertans," another user said.

Cervantes, the founder of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, controlled a vast criminal organization that specialized in smugging cocaine, methamphetamines, fentanyl, and illegal aliens into the U.S. His death leaves a power vacuum that is unlikely to be resolved without further bloodshed.