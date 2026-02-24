Photo (left): Ulises Ruiz / AFP via Getty Images; Photo (right): Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Canadian politician faces fierce backlash over message to '2SLGBTQIA+' members caught in Mexican cartel chaos
February 23, 2026
Cartel violence erupted after the Mexican military killed a powerful cartel leader.
As Mexico continues to burn in the wake of the capture and death of a major drug cartel leader, one Canadian politician is being ridiculed for her bizarre response.
Parts of Puerto Vallarta went up in blazes after authorities said Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes was killed during an operation by the Mexican army in Tapalpa, Jalisco.
'I trust the cartel has taken the appropriate DEI training to respond appropriately.'
While many lawmakers have expressed concern for their constituents who were caught up in the Mexican conflagration, House of Commons member Heather McPherson was especially worried about "2SLGBTQIA+" people.
"Many Canadians, especially members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, are in Puerto Vallarta, where violence has quickly escalated. A shelter-in-place order is in effect," McPherson wrote in a post Sunday on social media.
"Please stay vigilant and consult the Government of Canada travel advisories for Mexico," she added.
The expanded woke acronym refers to two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex, and asexual people.
Many online scolded McPherson for focusing on the gender identity agenda when Canadians were under potentially lethal threat in Mexico.
"Can you meet with and pressure the Mexican cartel terror groups to be 2SLGBTQIA+ inclusive?" journalist Andy Ngo responded.
"Why 'especially members of the 2SLGBTQIA+'? Do you value their lives more than the rest of the alphanumeric digit lives out there because you hope they'll vote for you?" journalist Dahlia Kurtz replied.
"Not progressive enough! Next time I want a land acknowledgement before hitting the trans button please," documentarian Tim Thielmann said.
"I trust the cartel has taken the appropriate DEI training to respond appropriately," activist Eva Chipiuk joked.
"How are those Canadians in PV different from non-alphabet Canadians in PV? Why are you like this?" another popular response reads.
"My mother is in Mexico right now, which I confirmed last night, is safe, not someone you'd care about because she's not part of your alphabet gang. Do you see how dumb your post is?" another detractor said.
RELATED: Mexico hands over 26 high-ranking alleged drug cartel figures to US for prosecution
"WTH, you should delete this post, many Albertans are in Mexico and may be stranded regardless of sexual preference! This is not a time for politics it is a time for unity towards all stranded Albertans," another user said.
Cervantes, the founder of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, controlled a vast criminal organization that specialized in smugging cocaine, methamphetamines, fentanyl, and illegal aliens into the U.S. His death leaves a power vacuum that is unlikely to be resolved without further bloodshed.Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Staff Writer
Carlos Garcia is a staff writer for Blaze News.
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2026 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.