James Carville torches Kamala Harris campaign for 2 'huge f***ing' errors

Democratic strategist James Carville gave the failed Harris campaign a tongue-lashing over what he saw as two "huge f***ing" errors leading to the election loss.

Thought leaders of the Democratic Party have formed a circular firing squad after the devastating election losses for which the party lost control of the Oval Office, the U.S. Senate, and narrowly missed retaking control of the U.S. House.

The 80-year-old opined that the campaign erred by following the advice of young, inexperienced staffers and in pushing progressive policies that alienated many Americans. In particular, he focused on the decision for Vice President Kamala Harris to reject an invitation to appear on Joe Rogan's incredibly popular podcast.

"The vice president was thinking about going on the Joe Rogan show, and a lot of the younger, progressive staffers pitched a hissy fit," Carville said. "When you put a campaign together and you hire young people to do work, let me tell you exactly what you tell these people, what I would tell 'em: 'Not only am I not interested in your f***ing opinion, I'm not even gonna call you by your name. You're 23 years old. I don't really give a s*** what you think!"

He also said the campaign gave in to pressure to appease the progressive wing of the party.

"Let me tell you another huge error, another huge f***ing error is when people said, 'Campaigns need to reflect progressive values.' No, they don't! No, they don't! Campaigns are authoritarian by their nature!" Carville said.

"If I were running a 2028 campaign and I had some little, snot-nosed 23-year-old saying, 'I'm going to resign if you don't do this,' not only would I fire that motherf***er on the spot, I would find out who hired them and fire that person on the spot," he continued. "I'm really not interested in your uninformed, stupid, jacka** opinion as to whether you go on Joe Rogan or not!"

Video of his comments was posted to social media.

Carville has previously opined that Harris herself doomed the campaign when she was unable to articulate why her presidential tenure would be different from that of President Joe Biden.

"'How would you be different than Biden?' That’s the one question that you exist to answer, all right? That is it. That’s the money question. That's the one you want. That’s the one that everybody wants to know the answer to," Carville said.

"And you freeze!" he added. "You literally freeze and say, ‘Well, I can’t think of anything.’"

Carville gained prominence as the lead strategist for Bill Clinton's presidential victory in 1992 and is notorious for his expletive-filled rants against the far-left fringe of his party.

