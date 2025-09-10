'We must all pray for Charlie Kirk': Trump and others react to shooting of TPUSA founder

Reactions on social media poured in after reports surfaced that conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot during a stop on his national campus tour at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

The university went on lockdown, and officials said that a suspect was detained at the scene. Videos on social media showed students scattering after the shot rang out. Video of the apparent suspect shows an older white male being held on the ground.

'A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!'

President Donald Trump led many in calling for prayers for Kirk, who is the founder and CEO of Turning Point USA.

"We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!" wrote the president.

"Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father," wrote Republican Vice President JD Vance.

"I am being briefed by law enforcement following the violence directed at Charlie Kirk during his visit to Utah Valley University today," responded Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R). "Those responsible will be held fully accountable. Violence has no place in our public life. Americans of every political persuasion must unite in condemning this act. Our prayers are with Charlie, his family, and all those affected."

"Please join us in praying for our good friend, Charlie Kirk," wrote Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana.

"Absolutely disgusting and disturbing video from Charlie Kirk shooting today. Hoping for the best for him and his family. Anybody who is happy about this is a disgusting human," said sports commentator Dave Portnoy.

Even some on the left condemned the attack.

"The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form," wrote Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

This is a developing story.

