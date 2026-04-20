Pro-union Lori Chavez-DeRemer resigns as labor secretary amid misconduct probe

Another member of President Donald Trump's cabinet is stepping down after a turbulent 13-month term at the Department of Labor.

The White House praised Lori Chavez-DeRemer's time as labor secretary in a statement Monday announcing that she would be leaving the administration to join private industry.

'While my time serving in the Administration comes to a conclusion, it doesn't mean I will stop fighting for American workers.'

"Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be leaving the Administration to take a position in the private sector," White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung said on social media. "She has done a phenomenal job in her role by protecting American workers, enacting fair labor practices, and helping Americans gain additional skills to improve their lives."

Cheung said Deputy Secretary Keith Sonderling would become acting director of the agency.

Chavez-DeRemer had been known as a pro-union Republican before she joined the Trump administration and would not have been confirmed without the help of three Democrats on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

The 58-year-old's husband was reportedly banned from the Labor Dept. offices over sexual harassment allegations, but a criminal investigation related to those claims was closed.

In March, two of her aides were forced out of the department over allegations of misconduct that included drinking on the job and inappropriate vacation trips.

Chavez-DeRemer issued a statement on social media as well.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve in this historic Administration and work for the greatest President of my lifetime," she wrote.

RELATED: Trump's Teamsters-backed labor pick pivots on pro-union position

"At the Department of Labor, I am proud that we made significant progress in advancing President Trump's mission to bridge the gap between business and labor and always put the American worker first," she added.

"While my time serving in the Administration comes to a conclusion, it doesn't mean I will stop fighting for American workers. I am looking forward to what the future has in store as I depart for the private sector," she concluded.

Trump's cabinet has seen two other departures in the last few weeks: Kristi Noem as head of Homeland Security and Pam Bondi as U.S. attorney general.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!