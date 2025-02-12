City council votes to become 'sanctuary city' for transgender and 'gender diverse' people

A city council in Massachusetts voted on Tuesday to become a "sanctuary city" for transgender people as well as "gender diverse" people.

The Worcester City Council voted 9 to 2 in favor of the motion at the request of Allie Cislo of Queer Residents of Worcester and Our Allies.

'I need the city to protect me because no one else will, and I need the city to protect me because the federal government won’t.'

There were three hours of public comments before the council voted.

“I need the city to protect me because no one else will, and I need the city to protect me because the federal government won’t, and if you think you’re afraid of Trump, you should see how afraid of Trump I am,” said one speaker with purple hair, according to WHDH-TV.

"If you say that you're afraid of Trump — and that's why you don't want the city to be a safe space for trans people — you better prepare for trans people to make this a very unsafe space!" the speaker continued in a video posted on social media.

“We are so proud. We are proud to be a city that prioritizes its citizens over bigotry and hate. It is worth the risk,” another speaker said.

"Can you look at me and tell me how many of my friends need to die before you do anything?!" yelled another speaker. "Look at me! F***ing pathetic!"

The resolution lists many statements claiming that transgender people are victimized in society including oppression faced from President Donald Trump's executive order saying only two genders exist.

The resolution committed the city to protecting health care professionals providing "gender-affirming health care" to people in Worcester from criminal punishment or other sanctions.

"The City Council of the City of Worcester hereby reiterates its commitment to transgender rights and equal protections for transgender community members and declares itself a sanctuary city and a place of safety for transgender and gender diverse people," the motion read.

Worcester made headlines in January when an openly transgender member of the council announced a hiatus from duties in order to protect the member's mental health after being "misgendered" by other council members.

"I really, really wish I felt safe enough to show up on the council floor, but I don't," said Thu Nguyen, councilor at large. "I have faced transphobia with being misgendered."

City records shows that Queer Residents of Worcester and Our Allies also requested at the council meeting that an expert with "LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC expertise and lens" be hired in order to investigate claims of transphobia at the city council.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!