Cleveland woman pleads not guilty to 2 dozen charges after remains of her young daughters were found in buried suitcases

The gruesome discovery of the remains of two young girls in suitcases has led to more than two dozen charges for their mother in Cleveland.

The remains were found by a man who was walking his dog in a residential area near a field on March 4.

'I went back and looked, and it was a suitcase that was half buried, and I pulled it up and looked in it, and it was a head. Somebody's head in it.'

The man was identified as Phillip Donaldson, who spoke to WEWS-TV about what he witnessed.

"It was like a pile of dirt, and she stopped to sniff, and I usually just walk and she catch up with me, and she was taking too long. So I went back and looked, and it was a suitcase that was half buried, and I pulled it up and looked in it, and it was a head. Somebody's head in it."

Donaldson said he was shocked because the location was near a school.

"It's really sad to see something like this, and I had been walking past that for at least a week — that pile of dirt for at least a week before I even just went across my mind that I would check it," he added. "Was it buried? Yeah, it was buried pretty much, you could see just the very top of it."

Police identified the girls' 28-year-old mother, Aliyah Henderson, as a suspect and arrested her for the murders. In addition to murder, she was charged with kidnapping and abuse of corpses charges.

The children were later identified as 10-year-old Amor Wilson and 8-year-old Mila Chatman. Police said they were half-siblings.

Attorneys appointed for Henderson said she pleaded not guilty at a court hearing Thursday. Henderson is eligible for the death penalty if she's convicted.

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Henderson was given a $2 million bond.

Police also released video of Henderson's arrest at her home. A third child was found living with her at the time, and that child was taken into custody of Ohio social workers.

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