CNN analyst has some really bad news for liberals hoping for a MAGA collapse: 'Ain't going nowhere'

Liberal activist Michael Moore stated in 2016 that then-candidate Donald Trump was the "human Molotov cocktail that they've been waiting for — the human hand grenade that they can legally throw into the system that stole their lives from them."

Moore, ever a cynic, suggested that if ultimately lobbed by the American people into the White House, Trump would neither deliver on his promises nor prove very effective as president.

'What he brought into the GOP looks like it's going to last long beyond him.'

To the chagrin of Moore and other liberal activists whose prognostications in recent years have aged like milk, Trump has not only delivered on many of his promises and shaken the foundations of the unworkable liberal order but fathered a movement that threatens to continue delivering on his promise of a "Golden Age" by leaning further into a muscular and nationalistic conservatism.

Politicos on both the left and right are betting on the collapse of the Make America Great Again movement in the coming years, especially after Trump leaves office. Unfortunately for them, the restorative fire set by the "human Molotov cocktail" in 2016 appears to be burning as intensely as ever.

CNN's chief data analyst, Harry Enten, indicated on Thursday that the MAGA movement "is as powerful as it has ever been," particularly where the GOP is concerned.

Enten told talking head Sara Sidner that whereas a Marquette University poll found that 74% of Republicans viewed MAGA favorably two years ago, polling now indicates that 78% of Republicans hold a favorable view of the political movement.

"We're talking about something that, in my opinion, will very much be able to outlast Donald Trump," said Enten. "Trump is in term number two. He can't run for a term number three. But the bottom line is this: What he brought into the GOP looks like it's going to last long beyond him."

After noting that "it's a very populist movement," Sidner asked what the GOP felt about Vance serving as "the next standard-bearer of this movement."

Enten noted that Vance is presently the favorite for the Republican presidential nomination in 2028 "because the Republican base loves JD Vance."

"What are we talking about here? Someone who really represents the Make America Great Again movement," continued Enten.

"A year ago, his favorable rating among Republicans — 81%. Latest Marquette University Law School poll, look at this, 84%. Eighty-four percent! So if anything, his favorable rating is somewhat up from where it was a year ago after a year of Trump."

As for the GOP's relationship with the current standard-bearer, Enten indicated that whereas 62% of Republicans said Trump was a good influence on the party before he ran for his second term, that number has since jumped to 71%.

Enten noted that while there are many people on the left who'd like to think the influence of Trump and the MAGA movement on the GOP is waning, that's simply not the case.

"Donald Trump, MAGA, JD Vance — they ain't going nowhere when it comes to the GOP," added Enten.

