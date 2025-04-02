Colorado Democrats advance bill qualifying 'deadnaming,' use of reality-based pronouns as child abuse

Fresh off suggesting that their state could save money by funding abortion and killing 30% more unborn babies, Colorado Democrats are advancing legislation that would classify "misgendering" and "deadnaming" as child abuse.

Should the legislation pass the Democrat-controlled state legislature, parents who dare to refer to a transvestic child using the child's given name or reality-based pronouns — "he" and "him" in reference to a boy, "she" and "her" in reference to a girl — could lose custody.

Lorena García, one of the Democrats seeking to make all taxpaying Coloradans financially complicit in abortion, joined Democratic state Sens. Faith Winter and Chris Kolker and fellow state Rep. Rebekah Stewart in introducing House Bill 1312 on Monday.

State law requires that courts making child custody decisions in accordance with the best interests of a child must consider reports of "coercive control" lodged against the parties involved. House Bill 1312 would modify the definition of one type of "coercive control" and add another.

'Democrats are the party of delusion and child grooming.'

Among the forms of "coercive control" that courts overseeing custody battles must consider are threats "to publish the individual's, or the individual's child's or relative's, sensitive personal information, including sexually explicit material, or make reports to the police or authorities."

The proposed legislation would modify this definition to include as an offense the publication of "material related to gender-affirming health care services."

The bill would also add "deadnaming or misgendering" as another form of "coercive control."

An example of "deadnaming" would be to call Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.) by his original name, Tim.

In addition to putting those parents grounded in reality at a disadvantage in custody hearings, the Democratic bill would also:

prohibit local education providers from enforcing sex-based dress codes;

prohibit Colorado courts from "applying or giving any force or effect to another state's law that authorizes a state agency to remove a child from the child's parent or guardian because the parent or guardian allowed the child to receive gender-affirming health-care services";

define "deadnaming and misgendering" as discriminatory acts in the "Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act";

ban the use of transvestites' original names and real pronouns in places of public accommodation; and

require public entities to use an individual's chosen name on all forms if provided with the individual's legal name.

The bill was assigned to the state House Judiciary Committee for its first hearing, where it was advanced Wednesday in a 7-4 party-line vote.

Republican state Rep. Jarvis Caldwell, one of the four Republicans who voted against the bill's progression, underscored that the legislation is "radical."

Referring to the proposed requirement that Colorado courts ignore the laws and court decisions of other states, Caldwell asked, "How does HB25-1312 not violate the 'Full Faith & Credit Clause,' Article IV, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution?"

Kristi Burton Brown, a Republican member of the Colorado State Board of Education, suggested that the bill amounted to "insanity."

Libs of TikTok noted, "Every Democrat voted for this, while every Republican opposed this. Democrats are the party of delusion and child grooming."

Colorado Democrats previously voted against a bill making indecent exposure to children a felony, in part because it could supposedly be used to "target" transvestites. Last year, state Democrats killed a bill that would have mandated minimum sentences for predators who buy children for sexual exploitation.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!