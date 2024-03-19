Communist China cozies up to Hamas, calls terrorist group 'part of the Palestinian national fabric'

Chinese communists appear to be cozying up to Hamas.

Chinese diplomat Wang Kejian recently met with Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of the Islamic terrorist organization. A Chinese foreign ministry readout reportedly indicated Wang and Haniyeh "exchanged views on the Gaza conflict and other issues" while in Qatar.

According to a Hamas statement reviewed by the Middle East Media Research Institute, Haniyeh said he was "proud of the close relations between the two friendly peoples" and expressed gratitude to China for its help at the United Nations, particularly on the Security Council and in the International Court of Justice.

Hamas claimed that Haniyeh impressed upon Wang the need to "cause the occupation army to withdraw [from the Gaza Strip], return the displaced [Gazans to their homes], and provide what is needed to rebuild [the Strip]."

Haniyeh also discussed the terrorist organization's aspirations to establish a "fully sovereign, independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, and to implement the [Palestinians'] right of return and right to self-determination."

Wang allegedly "stressed the close and historical relations between the Palestinian and Chinese peoples, as well as China's unwavering positions on the Palestinian issue and its support of the Palestinian people's just demands for freedom, independence and the establishment of the Palestinian state."

The Chinese communists are keen on Palestinian statehood but remain opposed to recognizing the sovereignty of Tibet, Hong Kong, Uyghuristan, and the island nation of Taiwan. Additionally, the regime in Beijing appears keen on gobbling up territories belonging to Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, and Brunei.

Wang allegedly "emphasized that the Hamas movement is part of the Palestinian national fabric and that China is acting to preserve the relations with it."

China has yet to condemn Hamas for the Oct. 7 terror attacks, which resulted in the massacre of more than 1,200 Israelis and dozens of Americans. It has, however, condemned Israel's subsequent war on terrorism and called for a "two-state" solution.

CNN reported that Wang, a former communist Chinese ambassador to Lebanon, has been in the Near East since at least March 10, meeting with counterparts in Egypt, Israel, and Qatar. Wang also met with the Palestinian Authority's Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki who presented the Palestinian case to the U.N. General Assembly last month.

When in Israel, Wang reportedly told officials that the top priority is a "comprehensive ceasefire, cessation of the war, guarantee of humanitarian aid and protection of civilians."

China has exploited the Israel-Hamas war as an opportunity to curry favor with nations antipathetic to the U.S. and Israel.

Last month, Wang said in Beijing, "China supports Palestine's full membership in the U.N., and urges [a] certain UN Security Council member not to lay obstacles to that end."

Wang's meeting with the terrorist leader came just days after Hamas presented a new ceasefire plan, which would require Israel to release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including scores of verified terrorists, and Hamas to release some of the Israeli women, children, and geriatrics it has taken captive. Following the prisoner releases, the plan indicates Israeli forces would retreat from Gaza.

Despite feigning interest in peace, the Jerusalem Post reported that Osama Hamdan, a Lebanon-based Hamas official, told the Hezbollah-linked Al-Manar this week that "the battlefield is not confined to Gaza."

