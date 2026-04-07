Concealed carrier reportedly opens fire on intruder who broke into his Chicago home after midnight, charged at him

A licensed concealed carrier opened fire on an intruder who broke into his Chicago home after midnight Monday and charged at him, CWB Chicago reported.

The 33-year-old victim called 911 at 1:24 a.m. and said he shot an intruder inside his home in the 2200 block of East 103rd Street — and had started CPR on him, the outlet said.

'Homeowner clearly was in fear of being killed! That’s a justification!'

The intruder was shot in the chest, the outlet said.

His victim's home is across the street from the South Chicago (4th) District police station, the outlet added.

RELATED: 'I didn't have any hesitation': Gun-toting homeowner says he spotted intruder in his house and 'just let it fire'

Arriving officers took over lifesaving measures, but the intruder was pronounced dead at 1:43 a.m., the outlet said.

The intruder remained a “John Doe” as of Monday evening, CWB Chicago noted, adding that detectives are investigating the shooting.

The homeowner said he did not know the intruder, WBBM-TV reported.

The residence where the shooting took place is in the Far South Side’s Deering neighborhood, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Most of the commenters under WLS-TV's Facebook post about the shooting seemed squarely in the homeowner's corner:

"Homeowner clearly was in fear of being killed!" one commenter exclaimed. "That’s a justification!"

"Finally, a story with a happy ending," another user noted.

"Would get the same breaking into our house," another commenter promised.

"Don't break in someone's house," another user suggested. "The guy was protecting his home."

"Great job homeowner!!!" another commenter declared.

"People need to think [about] the consequences of their actions," another user offered.

"One thug at a time," another commenter concluded.

"Case closed, next story," another user wrote.

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