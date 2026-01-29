Concealed carrier delivers swift justice when Chicago thugs allegedly approach him — and one pulls gun, demands his property

A concealed carrier wasted no time doling out justice when a pair of males allegedly attempted an armed robbery against him earlier this week.

Chicago police said a 39-year-old man was exiting his vehicle around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Montana Street and Laramie Avenue in the city's Cragin neighborhood, WFLD-TV reported.

With that, two males — Robert Cooks Jr., 23, and Teryon Pittman, 24 — approached him, and one of them pulled out a gun and demanded the victim's belongings, the station said.

Well, the victim wasn't having a bit of it.

Police said the CCL holder drew his own gun and fired multiple shots, striking Cooks in the legs, WFLD reported.

Cooks and Pittman both were charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm, the station said.

Paramedics treated Cooks, after which he was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, WFLD said.

The station added that Pittman has faced criminal charges in Chicago three times since 2020, including two cases of domestic battery.

Teryon Pittman Image source: Chicago Police

Both suspects have a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday, WFLD noted.

A number of commenters under the station's Facebook post about the incident didn't hold back.

"Great job CCL holder," one commenter wrote.

"Too bad!!! Pew pew," another user exclaimed.

"So he faced 3 charges since 2020 and still roaming the streets?" another commenter asked. "The court system is sad."

"That's awesome," another user noted.

"So sick of thugs," another commenter lamented.

