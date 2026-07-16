Former police officer allegedly filmed herself having sex at middle school while students were inside building

A former Tennessee police officer allegedly admitted to having an affair with another officer and filming their sexual activities before leaving the force.

Lisa Vidrios is a former U.S. Marine and worked at the San Diego Police Dept. before transferring to the Metro Nashville Police Department in 2022.

She also admitted that children were present in the building during the four incidents.

An investigative report said Vidrios had a sexual relationship with an unnamed 18-year veteran of the police force. The report, which was obtained by WKRN-TV, cited several videos found on Vidrios' phone, as well as text chains and images.

At least one of those videos showed her engaging in the sexual activities in her office at Madison Middle School while school officials talked outside her door. She also admitted that children were present in the building during the four incidents.

She also had sex with the officer in his police car when it was parked at an abandoned hospital, and at various other locations.

The 37-year-old was married with children at the time and said in a department video that her husband was also a member of the Metro Police Department.

"We have three children together — ages 6, 4, and 1 years old — and we love spending time as a family and doing everything we can throughout the city of Nashville," she said.

There is no indication of the marital status of the other officer, and his identity was not released. The report indicated that he could not be interviewed because he filed for an injury on duty pension.

Vidrios agreed to a settlement where she was found in violation of conduct unbecoming a department employee and underwent a 30-day suspension. She resigned from the force after the suspension.

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A spokesperson for the mayor's office released a brief statement about the report.

"The mayor is consistent: Our first responders are held to the highest standard. When they don't meet that, it's not acceptable," the statement reads.

A district spokesperson deferred to the police department and said no students or staff were aware of the situation.

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