Liberals IMPLODE after Treasury unveils $1 gold coin with Trump's image for 250th anniversary

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the production of gold coins bearing the image of President Donald Trump for the nation's 250th anniversary.

The new coin shows the president's image with the words "In God we trust" and "1776-2026" for the semiquincentennial celebration.

'It's cute, not a bad picture, but it's very cute that he gave me a coin. ... It was very unusual, but I was honored by it.'

"As America commemorates 250 years of independence, the @usmint will begin striking this new $1 gold coin to honor the enduring legacy of liberty and a lasting symbol of patriotism," Bessent posted on his social media account.

"Featuring President Trump, it celebrates the strength of American values, and the promise of a nation dedicated to preserving freedom for all," he added.

While the president's supporters were thrilled, his critics were outraged and registered their histrionics on social media.

"North Korea called and said you're embarrassing yourselves," left-wing activist Joanne Carducci replied.

"Ridiculous and un-American. The American people deserve a president who cares more about putting money in people's pockets than he does about putting his face on people's money," Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) said.

"Congratulations, we've entered the end stages. Eliminate the penny, plug the nickel, and make some commemorative gold coins nobody can afford," GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky responded. "I feel sorry for the folks who will be sold worthless knockoffs of this by the usual grifters."

"This is a violation of Federal Law, you creepy bootlicking sycophant. The dishonorable, egomaniacal, orange demagogue is still living. ... Another American national disgrace from a Trump Epstein Administration that makes a daily occurrence of national disgraces," boxing promoter Lou DiBella replied.

"Are you really being serious here????" former tennis star Martina Navratilova responded.

"You realize you're going to be nothing more than a s**t stain of history in two and a half years time," another detractor said.

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The president called the coin "cute" when asked about it on Fox Business.

"It's cute, not a bad picture, but it's very cute that he gave me a coin," he said, in reference to Bessent. "That's very unusual from what I understand. ... Yeah, a gold coin and a silver coin. It was very unusual, but I was honored by it."

The coin will not contain any actual gold. It will be minted in Philadelphia and is expected to be available in the fall.

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