Marines CONDEMN 'disturbing' statement veteran issued against Trump — and he's running for Congress

A Marine veteran running for Florida's 5th Congressional District is being condemned for his threatening comments against President Donald Trump.

William Upham released a video statement calling the president the Antichrist and saying that he "must be killed."

'William Upham is no longer a Marine and does not represent our values or ethos.'

Upham is running as a write-in candidate, surprisingly as a Republican. The seat is currently held by Rep. John Rutherford, also a Republican.

The Marine Corps issued a statement indicating that he had been discharged for medical reasons in May 2025.

"The comments made by Upham are a direct violation of the oath he swore to uphold and are not in keeping with the service's values," the Marine Corps added in the post on social media.

Upham served from June 2021 until September 2025 and achieved the rank of first lieutenant, according to reporting from Task & Purpose. The outlet also noted that threatening the president is a crime punishable by up to five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

"I've come to the realization that our country is broken. We are led by a president who's the enemy of God, and President Trump will never bring us together like God intended," Upham says in the video.

"There is no doubt in my mind that the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, is the Antichrist. He is a false messiah, and he is your enemy, and he must be killed," he adds.

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Acting U.S. Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao called the comments "unacceptable" in a post on social media.

"William Upham is no longer a Marine and does not represent our values or ethos," he added.

Blaze News reached out to the Florida GOP for comment.

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