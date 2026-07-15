John Doyle explains why we’ll end up missing Lindsey Graham

Lindsey Graham’s death marks the end of one of the most consequential — and controversial — careers in modern Republican politics.

And while many conservatives loved to hate him while he was alive, BlazeTV host John Doyle believes that few knew how much the longtime South Carolina senator actually accomplished for their movement.

“You may remember September 27, 2018. If you were online that day, you already remember exactly where you were. Brett Kavanaugh is being potentially confirmed to be a Supreme Court justice, and it’s not looking good,” Doyle begins.

“He’s dying on live television. There are accusations from that woman ... doing the crocodile tears, and we all had to just pretend that OK, yes, believe all women. So true. Republicans on the committee are looking like hostages,” he recalls.

“And then the man the Tea Party spent, like, a decade trying to primary just leans into his microphone and has a little bit of a patriot go-off moment. He says, ‘This is the most unethical sham since I’ve been in politics,’” he continues, referencing Lindsey Graham.

“Conservative media started cutting, you know, Lindsey Graham 2.0 highlight reels. Literally, in my first-ever video in October 2018, I covered this story, and I called this man based,” he adds.

Kavanaugh then got confirmed, despite the slogan “Believe all women” being repeated by feminists all over the country.

“In a room on camera with a Supreme Court seat on the line, the senator willing to torch 20 years of his kind of, like, bipartisan reputation — that was Lindsey Graham,” Doyle says.

“Everyone on that committee had the same microphone, and one guy chose to use it, and that was Lindsey Graham,” he adds.

Not only that, but for the last two years, Graham chaired the Senate Budget Committee.

“Graham was the gatekeeper. He shepherded the big, beautiful bill through unanimous Democrat opposition and some genuinely ugly, you know, GOP infighting. Then came this year’s reconciliation package, funding immigration enforcement, literally the largest increase in funding ever for the rest of Trump’s term. And sitting on his desk the day he died,” Doyle explains.

“All of that was moving. All of that was in progress, and it was because of this guy’s effort,” he says. “Who’s going to chair that committee now? Who’s going to fill that vacuum? Is it going to be somebody who’s actually more effective? Is it going to be somebody who’s more loyal to Trump and his agenda and his party?”

While Doyle admits there are many things he did not agree with Graham on, he does believe the senator was effective and ultimately stood for America.

And those laughing about his passing don’t realize why they’re actually laughing.

“You know, it’s easy to piss on a guy’s grave. It’s harder to be so effective that you can inspire people to want to piss on your grave,” Doyle says. “That’s my point.”

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