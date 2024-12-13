Cops arrest female who allegedly used infamous phrase connected to accused CEO killer during phone call

A Florida female allegedly used a trio of now-infamous words — “delay, deny, depose" — in what police say was a threat against a health insurance company over a claim denial.

Police in Lakeland, Florida, on Tuesday charged 42-year-old Briana Boston with threats to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, WFLA-TV reported.

'Health care companies played games and deserved karma from the world because they are evil.'

Boston reportedly called BlueCross BlueShield about a recent medical insurance claim denial and ended the call by saying, “Delay, deny, depose. You people are next," the station said.

Those words reportedly were among those engraved on bullet casings found at the scene of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's targeted, fatal shooting last week and apparently refer to health insurance claim denial tactics. The words are similar to the main title of a 2010 book “Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It.”

According to an arrest affidavit, police said the FBI contacted them about the alleged threat issued during the phone call — the entirety of which was recorded, WFLA said.

Investigators said Boston could be heard stating near the end of the call, “Delay, deny, depose. You people are next," the station reported, adding that the affidavit noted the three words have become nationally recognized as a phrase “directed against insurance companies.”

Police spoke to Boston at her home in Lakeland, WLFA said, adding that she reportedly admitted to using those words during the call and told detectives that “health care companies played games and deserved karma from the world because they are evil.”

Boston reportedly added to detectives that she used the phrase “because it’s what is in the news right now” and learned of it because of the UnitedHealthcare CEO's fatal shooting, the station said.

WFLA, citing police, said Boston also noted that she doesn't own any firearms and “was not a danger to anyone."

Investigators said they believed Boston meant to threaten the insurance company “by using the UnitedHealthcare CEO’s homicide to her advantage," the station said, adding that the affidavit says Boston was charged with threats to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

WFLA said a judge set her bond at $100,000 and stated that "I do find that the bond of $100,000 is appropriate considering the status of our country at this point.”

Blaze News on Wednesday reported that law enforcement is sounding the alarm over graffiti, flyers, and online posts that not only support Thompson's death but also threaten other CEOs.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!