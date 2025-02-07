Democrat tries to blame Trump for weak jobs report and gets a brutal wake-up call

A Democratic politician tried to blame the latest weak jobs report on the economic policies of President Donald Trump, but she was quickly and brutally rebuked on social media.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas retweeted a screenshot of the jobs report and tried to pin it on Trump, though he has only been in office for 17 days. The report said that only 140,000 jobs had been added to non-farm payrolls, while economists had expected 170,000 new jobs, according to a report.

'Jasmine is officially the dumbest lawmaker on the Hill.'

"So it turns out when you DON'T go woke, you go broke. Trump's New DEI? Dying Economy and Inflation. It's only two weeks in and Trump is Making America Broke Again!" Crockett posted on social media.

She apparently didn't read the article she posted, because it said the statistics came from December until January, most of which fell squarely on the shoulders of former President Joe Biden and not on Trump. The community note on the X platform also undermined her criticism.

Crockett was brutally mocked for the bizarre claim.

"[Sen.] Mazie Hirono [D-Hawaii] is breathing a sigh of relief. Jasmine is officially the dumbest lawmaker on the Hill. This jobs report consists entirely of data from before President Trump took office. I guess I should thank you for pointing out the failure of Bidenomics," responded White House staffer Alex Pfeiffer.

"This report was published in January, but the figures are from DECEMBER, genius. Learn to read," read another critical reply.

"You're...a member of congress...and...you actually have no idea how the economic numbers work...I just can't... We are led by complete idiots," said writer Jeff Carlson.

Crockett has previously made headlines when she appeared to challenge Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina to a fight during a congressional committee hearing. She also jabbed at Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia by describing her as "bleach blonde bad-built butch body" during another hearing.

